Did Bravo Halt Real Housewives Of Dubai After Two Seasons? Find Out The Reason

Bravo has confirmed that it has hit the pause button on The Real Housewives of Dubai after the reality show ran for two seasons. According to reports by US Weekly, the makers informed the cast members a couple of days ago that the third season of the show would not be returning to screens anytime soon. However, the production house has not yet disclosed whether the show has been canceled or if they are planning a spin-off.

This is not the first time that Bravo has paused a series. Previously, the Andy Cohen-led company halted shows like Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, which ran for two seasons, and even Vanderpump Rules, which had good ratings among viewers.

As for the cast members of the most recent season of The Real Housewives of Dubai, they included Chanel Ayan, Sara Al Madani, Carolina Brooks, Lesa Milan, Taleen Marie, and Caroline Stanbury.

RHOD has been the first international version of the franchise, announced in 2021, with the first episode premiering in 2022. Among all the contestants in the series, Chanel Ayan emerged as a fan favorite, known for her fashion and wit.

Following the announcement that RHOD has been put on hold, Ayan assured viewers that she will return to screens with The Traitors season 3, which premieres on Peacock on January 9.

Meanwhile, Caroline Brooks addressed the rumors on her social media platform, stating, "Not sure where all of these #RHODubai rumors are coming from. Bravo hasn’t announced anything, and our ENTIRE cast hasn’t been told anything."

She further added, "So I thought I might share that since there are people ‘teasing’ and ‘debunking’ rumors. Just saying, it’s giving THIRSTY—calm down."

She also confirmed her stance on her X account, where she wrote, "This aged well... #RHODubai. Ladies, don’t debunk things and make false announcements to mislead people. Girls speaking about 'shakeups' and all of the debunking was, well, interesting to watch on my timeline. I TOLD YOU."

Further details about The Real Housewives of Dubai will be rolled out by the makers soon.

