Did Gleb Savchenko End Things With Brooke Nader? Find Out

Dancing With The Stars's Gleb Savchenko and Brooke Nader grabbed all the headlines when a source reported to People magazine that the pair had parted ways. But, during a confrontation on TikTok by Ezra Sosa and Rylee Arnold with Savchenko, it was revealed that he was the one who broke up with her.

According to the aforementioned outlet, in a video posted on Sosa’s handle, Arnold said that they would be telling the “truth” there. They seemed to have recorded it during their rehearsals. Arnold motioned the 41-year-old Russian dancer and asked him for an explanation for a clip, in which many fans noticed the same background in his and Nader’s latest posts.

Arnold asked if he could explain that to her and said that was Nader’s house. He then denied it being the same place and said that Nader has “a light in the background” and his house is just like that. He mentioned it being a “new building. And one of those cheap a**, you know, remodel houses.”

Then Sosa pointed out to the 41-year-old dancer that they have the same house. Savchenko denied this and said that he has an entirely different house and asked to look at the plant, saying that he had never seen that before. Savchenko added that he had his own plant for a long period and brought it from his previous house to a new one.

The 41-year-old dancing pro denied the speculation about his reconciliation with Nader, but he did, however, looking at the camera, say that if she was watching that video, he missed her.

Arnold said to him that he was the one who ended things, to which he confirmed it, saying, “I did.” The 41-year-old was asked why he broke up if he still missed her. He answered with, “Stop recording, I might tell you.”

Sosa wrote the caption with, “I still have so many questions.” In the comments section, Nader herself jumped in, saying, “Never been to his house but I’ve never heard of matching houses...? Hmmm."

For the unversed, the speculation about Savchenko and Nader being in a relationship began during this season of the ABC show. According to People magazine, they were also spotted kissing backstage and sharing flirty videos on TikTok, along with getting tattoos with one another.

A week after both of them were eliminated, an insider revealed to the outlet that the couple was no longer together. A day later she shared a video on TikTok where she appeared to have addressed her split with the 41-year-old dancer.

She played Milles Teller’s breakup speech from Whiplash and wrote on screen, “When he's breaking up with me, but I never knew we were dating,” she wrote on the screen.

