Did Hugh Grant Doze Off During Wimbledon Match Behind Queen Camilla? Fans Have Hilarious Reactions

Hugh Grant is making the headlines as the actor was caught snoozing in the VIP box at the recent Wimbledon match. The actor took a seat behind Queen Camilla and was visibly sleeping with his glasses on. With the picture of the movie star going viral on the internet, the fans went wild with their reactions on social media.

Grant was accompanied by his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, on the 10th day of the Wimbledon Championship. However, the Heretic star’s viral clip of napping in between the match divided the internet, where a group of users found the act to be rude, while the others found it funny.

Fans react to viral clip of Hugh Grant sleeping at Wimbledon

To share their thoughts over the Notting Hill star’s sweet nap moment at the Wimbledon match, the users took to their social media platforms. One of the users wrote, “It's all got a bit too much for Hugh Grant.”

Another fan penned on their X profile, “Hugh Grant asleep at the tennis lol.” They added, “Now why Hugh Grant look like he's asleep at Wimbledon; Someone wake up Hugh Grant, dude is out cold.”

A netizen, who believed that Grant snoozing in the middle of the intense match moment was rude, wrote, "People have been queuing since 3am to get into Wimbledon to have a chance of being able to be at this match or even to watch it on the big screen in the grounds. And Hugh Grant slept through the tiebreak. Frankly, I think it is rude.”

A star-studded affair at the Wimbledon Championship match

Apart from the Four Weddings and a Funeral star, other celebs who attended the high-pressure match between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli were Hannah Waddingham, David Beckham, Jessica Alba, Olivia Rodrigo, John Cena, and Glen Powell.

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro also made headlines, as they went public with their relationship.

