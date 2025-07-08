Carlos Alcaraz Invites Tom Holland to Golf Round While Preparing for Wimbledon Quarterfinals: ‘We Should Play’

New friendship alert! Carlos Alcaraz is not just winning matches but also hearts. On July 8, ahead of his Wimbledon 2025 quarterfinals match against British tennis player Cameron Norrie, who is looking for a big upset, the Spaniard linked up with the Spider-Man himself. Talking court-side, the sportsman pitched an idea to Tom Holland about taking him on in a match, no, not tennis, where he could probably win with his eyes closed, but golf. Their sweet exchange has left fans on both ends reeling for a hangout session soon.

What did Carlos Alcaraz Say to Tom Holland?

In a video shared on Wimbledon’s Instagram and X accounts, the 29-year-old English actor was seen heading to meet the male tennis players ahead of their quarterfinals. A clip on their stories showed Tom Holland introducing the tennis star to his brother, Paddy Holland, and then exchanging some laughter. He asked how the training was going, as the players warmed up before beginning with the games on day 9 of the tournament.

After brushing shoulders with the likes of American player Ben Shelton, he confirmed that he’d be watching the Spaniard going against the British later in the day. Both sides added what a pleasure it was to connect before the matches began and snapped some photos. Soon, the 22-year-old dropped an unexpected side quest request to the actor.

“Tom, I saw you playing golf as well. Good swing,” referring to a recent video from the actor where he was seen hitting some balls. Tom Holland agreed to the idea and replied that he would make plans and officially invite Carlos Alcaraz. We never thought our two worlds would collide like this, but we’re not complaining.

On his way to grab his third straight Wimbledon and defend his championship, Carlos Alcaraz is a crowd favorite. His recent sightings related to fellow tennis star Emma Raducanu have been making headlines, and we’re excited to see where he goes from here. Maybe to an MCU film? Who knows!

