Did Justin Bieber Apologize to Selena Gomez 23 Times? Fans Think Her New Song Hints at ‘Desperate Texts’ Amid Hailey Bieber Divorce Rumors

Selena Gomez's new album, I Said I Love You First, has fans speculating about whether she is addressing her past relationship with Justin Bieber.

One song, You Said You Were Sorry, has drawn particular attention for its emotional lyrics. Selena Gomez sings about an ex apologizing in a dream, which led many listeners to believe she could be referring to Bieber as per E News.

“Don’t think about you/Happy without you/More now than I ever was,” she sings in the pre-chorus. The chorus continues, “But I had a dream/You said you were sorry, said you were sorry/Sorry for everything/That you put on me, that you put on me.” The lyrics describe a moment of closure, even if it only happened in a dream.

Before the album was released on March 21, Gomez anticipated the speculation about her past relationships. In a video for Spotify on March 19, she made it clear that the album was not focused on her history with Justin Bieber.

“I would like to say most of this album has nothing to do with what everyone may go to,” she stated. “I’ve evolved so much, and I have experienced life with new people.” She added that the album reflects her personal growth, including friendships, losses, and new beginnings.

Despite her statement, some fans remain convinced that You Said You Were Sorry is about Bieber whom she dated on and off between 2010 and 2018.

While fans continue to analyze the song’s meaning, Gomez is focused on her current relationship with fiancé Benny Blanco. Their collaborative album not only explores past experiences but also showcases their love story.

According to a press release, Blanco has supported Gomez throughout the creative process, and the album developed naturally due to the comfort they felt while working together. It reportedly tells the story of their journey, including their lives before meeting, falling in love, and looking toward the future.