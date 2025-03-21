Does Selena Gomez’s New Album with Fiancé Benny Blanco Allude to Her On-and-Off Romance with Ex Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez’s new album, I Said I Love You First, created in collaboration with her fiancé Benny Blanco, explores themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. The couple debuted the 14-track album on Thursday, March 20.

Fans have begun analyzing the songs and their possible meanings. One track, Younger and Hotter Than Me, appears to take a jab at her ex, Justin Bieber, and his wife, Hailey Bieber. The lyrics suggest lingering resentment:

"For thinkin' you were different / Wish I never loved you / We're not gettin' any younger / But your girlfriends seem to."

Another song that seems to reference Gomez’s past relationship with Bieber is Don’t Wanna Cry. The melancholic track captures the pain of an on-again, off-again romance—possibly alluding to her history with the Baby singer.

However, before Selenators could dive too deep into their theories, the Emilia Pérez actress clarified that the songs are not about what people might assume. “I think it’s important for me to say that because I’ve evolved so much, and I have experienced life with new people,” she told Spotify.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared that she has gone through many transitions in life, which have reshaped her relationships. She expressed gratitude for her journey, saying it led her to a “new” life.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Gomez admitted that she was initially hesitant to return to music after a long hiatus. She recalled feeling unsure of her sound and revealed that Blanco—her record producer and fiancé—helped her rediscover it.

The Same Old Love hitmaker shared that she now feels most comfortable singing in a lower register with a “softer” tone. Blanco proudly recalled the moment she found her musical comfort zone:

"She was like, ‘I have to pull over the car because I’m so happy.’ And then I knew at that moment," he said.