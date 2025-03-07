Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's Wedding: Source Reveals OMITB Star's Vision for Her Special Day; 'They Want to...'

It seems that many Selenators cannot wait to see their favorite icon, Selena Gomez, get married to her beau, Benny Blanco. Many rejoiced when the pair got engaged, and now, according to a source, it appears that Gomez has already decided on the location for their wedding.

According to Life & Style, a source shared that the global superstar “can't wait to marry Benny,” noting that the couple’s USD 35 million home, which they reportedly bought at the end of last year, makes the perfect wedding venue.

The insider said, “Selena envisions it as her and Benny’s forever home. They want to one day tell their kids about their fabulous backyard wedding with their friends and family!” It was also shared that the songstress has a lot of "friends and loved ones," and that Gomez is having a difficult time attempting to "finalize who's invited."

But the wedding details do not stop there. The source also told the outlet that the ceremony will be a mix of “Christian faith and Benny’s Jewish tradition,” adding, “They’ll write their own vows and inscribe something meaningful on each of their rings.”

Additionally, the source revealed that Blanco will be in charge of the wedding menu and the cake. It was also shared that the Emilia Pérez star has already picked out a dress for the reception, but when it comes to her wedding gown, she has yet to make a final decision.

The insider stated that the couple still needs to decide on “the date, pick flowers, and figure out a color scheme. Selena has pulled out her old wedding vision board for some inspiration!”

Both Gomez and Blanco are known for going viral with the candid things they publicly share about their relationship. The couple never shies away from expressing their affection for each other.

They made major global headlines when the grand news of their engagement was announced in December 2024.