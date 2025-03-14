Justin Bieber Feels Like 'Fraud' Amid Health Concerns And Rumors of Hailey Bieber Divorce; Know More

Justin Bieber recently shared a candid message about his struggles with self-worth. In an Instagram Story on March 13, the singer admitted he has always felt unworthy, despite years of praise from fans.

“People told me my whole life, ‘Wow, Justin u deserve that,’ and I personally have always felt unworthy,” he wrote. “Like I was a fraud. Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky, like, Damn if only they knew my thoughts.”

Justin Bieber reflected on his internal struggles, admitting that he often feels unequipped and unqualified. He also confessed that he worries people would think differently of him if they knew how judgmental and selfish he really is. “I say all this to say... If you feel sneaky, welcome to the club,” he wrote.

The pop star’s latest post is part of a series of introspective messages. On March 8, he shared an Instagram Story where he shared that he had nothing to prove.

In February, he stated that growing up is about letting go rather than trying harder. These messages indicate that Bieber is going through a period of deep reflection.

His team also addressed his personal transformation, revealing in late February that he had ended several friendships and business relationships that were no longer beneficial to him.

Bieber’s recent behavior has sparked concern among fans. A video of him at Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skincare event went viral, with some questioning his appearance. There has also been speculation about his health and well-being.

However, his team has dismissed any rumors of drug use, stating that, despite the truth, people continue to spread negative and harmful narratives.

In early March, an insider told PEOPLE that Bieber was doing well and not experiencing any pressure. They added that his main priorities were his wife Hailey, their baby Jack, and his new music.