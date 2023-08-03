Did Katy Perry pick King Charles over Meghan Markle amid Royal Family feud? Here's what we know

Speculations are rife that as Hollywood elites maintain a distance from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Katy Perry is now picking sides in the Royal family feud.

Written by Shazia Ahmed Updated on Aug 03, 2023   |  10:34 PM IST  |  1.7K
Key Highlight

  • Katy Perry's performance at King Charles' coronation concert sparks rumors of singer taking sides
  • A 2018 comment about Meghan Markle's wedding dress resurfaces, raising eyebrows

American singer Katy Perry has been caught in the midst of rumors suggesting she's taking sides between Meghan Markle and King Charles. While Katy and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, were known to be close at one point, recent events have sparked speculation that their friendship may be on rocky ground. Let's dive into the facts and find out what's really going on with these A-list neighbors in Montecito.

Meghan Markle and Katy Perry’s friendship: Strong or strained?

A source from Los Angeles shared to Geo News about insights on the status of their friendship, stating, "Katy was close to Meghan at one point, but due to her busy travel schedule, it has been challenging to sustain that level of closeness." The source also noted that Meghan is "notorious for holding a grudge," which might have contributed to any alleged strain between the two.

Katy Perry and controversies surrounding her

As much as we'd love to imagine Katy and Meghan carpooling to PTA meetings, it seems unlikely at the moment. However, let's not forget that people evolve, circumstances change, and who's to say what the future holds for these two talented women.

FAQ's

What song made Katy Perry famous?
Santa Barbara, California, U.S. Perry rose to fame with One of the Boys (2008), a pop rock record containing her debut single I Kissed a Girl and follow-up single Hot n Cold, which reached number one and three on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 respectively
Is Katy Perry a Millionaire?
After years of successfully shining in the spotlight, the 'Firework' singer is estimated to own a fortune of around $330million
What is Katy Perry's relationship to King Charles?
Katy is an ambassador for King Charles' British Asian Trust The following year, she teamed up with the royal and became an ambassador for his British Asian Trust, which according to the official website, “works to tackle the widespread poverty and hardship in South Asia to which millions are currently subjected.”
