Did Katy Perry pick King Charles over Meghan Markle amid Royal Family feud? Here's what we know

American singer Katy Perry has been caught in the midst of rumors suggesting she's taking sides between Meghan Markle and King Charles. While Katy and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, were known to be close at one point, recent events have sparked speculation that their friendship may be on rocky ground. Let's dive into the facts and find out what's really going on with these A-list neighbors in Montecito.

Meghan Markle and Katy Perry’s friendship: Strong or strained?

A source from Los Angeles shared to Geo News about insights on the status of their friendship, stating, "Katy was close to Meghan at one point, but due to her busy travel schedule, it has been challenging to sustain that level of closeness." The source also noted that Meghan is "notorious for holding a grudge," which might have contributed to any alleged strain between the two.

Katy Perry and controversies surrounding her

As much as we'd love to imagine Katy and Meghan carpooling to PTA meetings, it seems unlikely at the moment. However, let's not forget that people evolve, circumstances change, and who's to say what the future holds for these two talented women.

