Did Liam Payne Have Suicidal Thoughts During 1D Days? Revisiting Singer's Statement Amid His Tragic Death At 31

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Liam Payne, a former One Direction member, died tragically at the age of 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. While the cause of his death is unknown, his past struggles with mental health have resurfaced, raising questions that Payne's personal struggles may have had a role in this tragic event.

In a 2021 interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Payne addressed his mental health struggles while in One Direction. He said that he had severe suicidal thoughts, especially during the height of his fame.

Reflecting on his darkest times, he said, “There were a few pictures of me on a boat and I was all bloated out, and I call it my pills-and-booze face. My face was 10 times bigger than it is now.”

In that same interview, when asked by interviewer Steven Bartlett if his substance abuse had led to suicidal thoughts, Payne replied chillingly, “Yeah. There is definitely some stuff I have never spoken about to do with it. It was really, really severe.” His honesty regarding these dark times gave fans an insight into the emotional and psychological burden he faced while with the band.

Liam Payne also spoke about his mental health struggles on Straight Talking with Ant Middleton in 2019. He shared how he struggled with loneliness and the impact of others on his daily life, questioning whether it would ever stop. He said that had almost killed him a few times.

When asked if he had ever acted on his suicidal thoughts, Payne heartbreakingly admitted, “Yeah, when I’ve been in a bad place. It’s 100%, you know. There’s no point denying it—it’s definitely been on the menu a couple of times in my life.”

Payne was staying at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires when the incident happened. According to TMZ, Payne fell from his hotel balcony and died as a result of his injuries, which Buenos Aires police verified. The facts surrounding the fall remain unclear, and it is unknown whether the incident was an accident or something more.

According to a statement from Buenos Aires police, Payne fell from the third floor of the hotel in the Palermo neighborhood. According to the report, Payne was pronounced dead at the site once emergency services arrived. While authorities have not ruled out any possibilities, the case is being investigated.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

