Did Meghan Markle Throw Shade at Her and Prince Harry’s Royal Family Ties in Netflix’s With Love, Meghan?

Meghan Markle subtly mentioned the British Royal Family in her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took an exit from Buckingham Palace back in 2020, and after stepping down from their royal duties, the duo settled in California with their two kids.

Meanwhile, in the final moments of her show, the Suits alum made a speech at the gathering, where she thanked her husband, her mother, and all other people who supported her in this journey.

Moreover, the Duchess claimed that she is celebrating her “new chapter.” The mother of two went on to reveal that she has found her way back to the showbiz and its creativity that she has missed in the past years.

Meanwhile, With Love, Meghan is quite important for the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex as a part of their $100 million deal with Netflix. It is rather special as the past show, Polo, hailed by the couple, did not receive a great response from the audience.

At one of the points in the series, Markle appeared to be inspired by the philosophy of things being broken and still being beautiful. The former actress shared she is "fixed, sealed and healed."

Markle has previously opened up about her struggles behind the doors of the palace in her interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess at the time shared that she thought of ending her life at one point in time as a princess.

In one of the episodes of the show, Meghan described her dish as home. She said that the final dish of the show tastes "like home" and added, "I've missed California."

All episodes of With Love, Meghan are available to stream on Netflix.