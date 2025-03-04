Why Prince Harry Barely Appears in Wife Meghan Markle’s New Netflix Series With Love, Meghan?

Prince Harry will make a cameo appearance in Meghan Markle's new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, but he will have little screen time—something he is completely in favor of.

According to People, a crew member said that Harry was always courteous and friendly when he visited the set but made it clear that he did not want the focus to be on him. His cameo appearance is brief, as shown in the teaser trailer for the show, where he is seen hugging his wife.

The crew member told People, "Whenever Harry visited the set, he was always super polite and friendly. It was clear he wanted this to be Meghan’s moment to shine."

The eight-episode lifestyle series, which debuts on Netflix on March 4, showcases Meghan's love for cooking, entertaining, and gardening. With guest stars such as Mindy Kaling, the show is based on Meghan's interests prior to marrying into the British royal family.

Prince Harry has been a behind-the-scenes supporter, encouraging Meghan as she returns to the type of work she loved before marrying him. Meghan revealed that Harry was attracted to her solo artistic endeavors when they met, citing her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, which she operated between 2014 and 2017.

"My husband met me when I had The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me," she told People.

Markle has no regrets about shutting down the blog as she became more seriously involved with Harry. She insisted that she adored The Tig, but her priorities lay with building a future with him. She told the outlet, "I loved The Tig, but I certainly love my husband more. So that was a choice I made at the time, and I wouldn’t change that for a second."

The series also offers a special opportunity for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to witness their mother in action. Meghan appreciated that they could visit the set, watch her work, and learn more about what she does. She said it was a meaningful experience, as it was the first time her children had ever seen her at work.

Netflix's With Love, Meghan centers on the Duchess of Sussex's passions. Although Prince Harry barely appears in the show, the series marks a new chapter for Meghan Markle, highlighting her interests in a way that reflects her pre-royal self.