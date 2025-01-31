Did Patrick J. Adams Purposely Audition For Guest Role On Pretty Little Liars? Actress Troian Bellisario Reveals

Troian Bellisario spilled the tea when she revealed how Patrick J. Adams secured a guest star role, which was seemingly an intentional move by the actor. The actress shared this story when she appeared in the Work In Progress podcast, hosted by Sophia Bush.

Bellisario told the host that it was the initial season of the aforementioned show and they had parted their ways, explaining that she had ended things with him. The actress recalled that the morning after they broke up he got an audition for Pretty Little Liars.

Bellisario shared, “He knew Gail Pillsbury, our casting director, and he prepared the crap out of it and went in and... did the audition, and Gail was like, 'You're amazing. I love you.’” She added, “And he was like, 'Okay, but, like, I really want this role.'”

Bellisario told Bush that her husband called his agents at the time, and they told him that he came in “really hot for, like, an ABC Family, like, guest star role. Like, I don't understand.”

She revealed that the Suits star agents’ main goal was to get him in his “own show” during that time, but he was determined to get that part in the above-mentioned show, and he ended up landing it.

For the uninitiated, Adams portrayed Ezra’s (played by Ian Harding) friend from college in season 1.

She recalled on the podcast that Adams quickly called her up and told her that he knew that they had parted ways, but he would be at her table read and on the set. He asked her if they could maybe talk.

Bellisario shared that they talked it out and got back with one another. She recalled that Adam wasn't at the table read, and they did not end up shooting on the same day on the show. The actress shared that it was a funny part of their past and that the actor “put in work.”