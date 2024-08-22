Did Phil Donahue Have To ‘Fight Off’ Guys To Dance With Late Princess Diana? Here’s What Talk Show Host’s Wife Revealed

Phil Donahue, who passed away on August 18, shared one of his special moments with the late Princess Diana. During the 2020 interview with Andy Cohen, the TV host sat down with his wife, Marlo Thomas, where the duo played a game about how many celebrities they had met during their time in the industry. At the time, Donahue recalled having to “fight off” other guys to have a dance with the former Princess of Wales.

While in the conversation with Cohen, Thomas shared that on the night of a charity event that the couple attended in 1997, she was asked if her husband could match the steps with Princess Diana, but with a few conditions to follow.

The late talk show host’s wife revealed the rules that the couple were expected to follow while meeting with the former royal. She claimed, “They said, ‘We need a man to dance with Princess Diana, and there are three rules.”

She further added, “‘A: he has to be married, B: she has to be in the room, the wife has to be in the room, and C: he has to be at least 6 feet tall, so we'd like Phil to be that person.’ So I told Phil, and he said, 'Oh, I don't want to do that,’ because Phil’s very shy and people don't realize that. He did, though.”

Meanwhile, Thomas also said that once the dance kicked off, the duo got along very well, as they were chatting and sharing giggles. She further stated that she was quite impressed with the gesture from the princess. Recalling his moments from the evening, Donahue later, during his appearance on the Drew Barrymore show, revealed that he had never clicked as many pictures as he did when he met the former royal member.

For the special evening, Donahue was dressed in a black tux and a bow. Meanwhile, Lady Diana showed up in a blue gown and pearl jewelry. The TV personality described the People’s Princess as “my dancing partner.”

Donahue was one of the prominent personalities on the Oprah Winfrey Show.

Paying tribute to the late TV star, Winfrey shared a post on her Instagram account where she wrote, “There wouldn’t have been an Oprah show without Phil Donahue being the first to prove that daytime talk and women watching should be taken seriously.” It further read, “He was a pioneer. I’m glad I got to thank him for it. Rest in peace, Phil.”

The late Phil Donahue is survived by his wife, sister, children, and grandchildren.

