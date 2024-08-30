Happy Birthday Cameron Diaz: Exploring Her Top 10 Roles As Actress Turns 52

Renowned actor Cameron Diaz needs no introduction to the world of entertainment. From being a part of humor-based projects like Jim Carey’s Mask to romantic dramas like My Best Friend’s Wedding, the 51-year-old actor has been associated with almost every genre of movie. Cameron Diaz took a sabbatical from her Hollywood career only to focus on her family and child. However, the American actress came back into the spotlight after she was spotted on the sets of Jamie Foxx’s Netflix action drama Back To Action.

With Cameron Diaz celebrating her 52nd birthday on August 30th, explore her 10 best performances in her dynamic acting career.

Being John Malkovich

The 1999 released fantasy drama Being John Malkovich boasts about one of the best performances by Cameron Diaz in her diverse acting career. In this critically acclaimed movie, Diaz is seen as playing the character of herself, whereas John Cusack is an unemployed movie star. John Malkovich helped her earn a BAFTA and Golden Globe nomination for her phenomenal performance. The widespread premiere of John Malkovich brought critical acclaim from reputed filmmakers and critics.

Mask

Who doesn’t remember Mask, one of the funniest movies of all time? Russell Chuck’s laugh riot is still remembered for Jim Carey’s bone-tickling comedic humor and Cameron Diaz’s spell-binding beauty. The 1994-released comedy-drama focuses on the miserable bank clerk played by Jim Carey, who ends up discovering his wild side by coming across a magical mask that transforms him into the mischievous titular character. Cameron Diaz, who plays the character of a pretty music artist, diverts the attention of the bank clerk. With excellent visual effects, The Mask went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Shrek 2

One of the most-awaited sequels in Hollywood, Shrek 2 features Cameron Diaz as Fiona in the animated drama series. The plot of the movie revolves around Fiona and Shrek, who end up traveling to meet the parents of the princess from the kingdom of Far Far Away. Shrek 2 went on to become one of the highest-grossing animated movies until it was surpassed by the 2010 release Toy Story.

Any Given Sunday

Oliver Stone-led Any Given Sunday is based on the former NFL defender Pat Toomey’s book by a similar name. The movie revolves around the actual picture of the game, especially on and off the field for the Miami Sharks’ football team. The stellar cast of Any Given Sunday included Al Pacino, Dennis Quaid, Cameron Diaz, and Jamie Fox. The Charlie’s Angels actor plays the character of the president and an ambitious owner of the team who wants to witness the success of her team in a male-dominated sport.

Shrek Forever After

Cameron Diaz has been the voice behind the character of Fiona in Shrek Forever and After too. The plot of the movie revolves around Shrek being transported to an alternate reality that is way darker where he moves out to reunite with Fiona. The movie dominated the box office and even witnessed great reviews from the critics.

Charlie's Angels

With Cameron Diaz’s flamboyant action stunts and athletic body, Elizabeth Banks directed Charlie’s Angels was one of the biggest action comedies of 2000. The movie revolves around the lives of talented private detectives Alex Mundy, Natalie Cook, and Dylan Sanders, who work for their mysterious head, Charlie Townsend. Charlie's Angels was a massive blockbuster and went on to attract positive feedback from critics across the globe.

My Best Friend’s Wedding

In My Best Friend’s Wedding, Cameron Diaz played the lady love of actor Dermot Mulroney. The movie dates back to the late 90s and even decades after its release, My Best Friend’s Wedding is still one of the most loved romantic comedies of all time.

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her

The 2000 release romantic drama Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her has one of the best casts, including Calista Flockhart, Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close, and Holly Hunter. The movie went on to win the Un Certain Regard Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2000.

There's Something About Mary

Cameron Diaz was lauded for her spectacular performance as the lead character in There’s Something About Mary. The 1998 romantic comedy revolves around the story of a famous magazine writer played by comedian turned actor Ben Stiller who is looking forward to rectifying an embarrassing incident in the past with a girl by hiring a private detective, Matt Dillon.

In Her Shoes

Toni Collette and Cameron Diaz are polar opposites by nature but bonded by blood as sisters. In Her Shoes revolves around the bond between Maggie, played by Cameron Diaz, who is a typical party girl and Rose, who is a focused, career-driven girl.

Gangs Of New York

Martin Scorsese-led Gangs of New York was nominated for the Academy Awards back in 2002. With a stellar cast including Daniel Day-Lewis, Cameron Diaz, and Leonardo DiCaprio, the plot of the movie revolves around a slum located at the Five Points Lower Manhattan, where Irish an immigrant sets out to take revenge on the man who had killed his father.

