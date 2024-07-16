Divorce in the Black Ending Explained: Will Ava Get Back With Dallas?

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from the film, Divorce in the Black

Divorce in the Black, the 2024 American thriller drama film, garnered attention for receiving a 0% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the movie failed to resonate with both critics and audiences. Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict star as Ava and Dallas, portraying a couple navigating the challenges of their troubled marriage.

What is the plot of Divorce in the Black

Divorce in the Black revolves around the tumultuous married life of Ava and Dallas. Throughout the film, Dallas exhibits resentment and toxic behavior towards his wife, Ava. The story begins with the funeral of Dallas’ brother, where tensions between Ava’s father, who serves as the pastor, and Dallas’ family escalate into an altercation at the church.

Dallas decides to end his marriage with Ava, leaving her devastated and hopeless. Despite her desperate attempts to fix things, Dallas becomes increasingly hostile. In her distress, Ava grows closer to her friend Benji, played by Joseph Lee Anderson, and seeks comfort in his company.

As Dallas’ behavior becomes more toxic and aggressive, Ava finally decides to divorce him, seeking a fresh start with Benji. However, Dallas then couldn’t seem to tolerate Ava’s newly found happiness, and started pushing her to get back with him.

The official synopsis of the film read as follows, “Ava, a young bank professional is devastated when her husband Dallas abandons a marriage she is determined to fight for until fate intervenes, revealing Dallas’ wicked deeds that have trashed their marriage, and once upon a time sabotaged Ava’s destiny to be loved by her true soulmate.”

What happened at the end of Divorce in the Black

Post their divorce, Dallas persuades Ava to reconcile with him, only to get rejected. Infuriated, he tries to sabotage Ava and Benji’s relationship by inflicting pain and stress upon them. He kills Benji’s farm animals in his wrath and then subsequently torments Ava’s mother. Ava’s father is evidently disturbed by the recent developments and seeks an explanation from Dallas for his irrational behavior and thus makes a visit to him.

However, their discussion takes a violent turn, and Ava’s father ends up hospitalized. Ava is now done with Dallas and his toxic behavior and wishes to get rid of him once and for all. She invites him to her house and then straightforwardly confronts him for his past actions. Dallas gets noticeably triggered and violent during the conversation, just as Ava expected who already made arrangements for recording him.

Finally, Dallas reaches the point where he charges up to Ava by rushing towards her. Ava then pulls out the gun and ends up shooting her toxic ex-husband down. Ava gets swiftly away with Dallas’ murder as the recording deems her actions as self-defense. Dallas’ family can’t hide their resentment for Ava but all this hardly bothers her as she looks forward to a new happy life with Benji.

Divorce in the Black runs quite a straightforward story and covers the arenas of toxic relationships and painful divorce. Despite all this, critics were not impressed by Tyler Perry’s film and tagged it as his worst film to date. With a rating of 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film was released on July 11, 2024, and is available for streaming on Prime Video.

