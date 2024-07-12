Tyler Perry's 'Divorce In The Black': Release Date, Streaming Details & More To Know

The cast of Divorce in Black will include Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict. The movie will be available on Amazon Prime Video from Thursday onwards. It is a heart-breaking tale about Ava (played by Meagan Good) who after her husband leaves, goes through an emotional upheaval.

Storyline and characters

Ava, the lead role in the movie Divorce in Black is devastated after Hardrict who plays her husband decides to leave his wife. Ava’s relentless quest to redeem her connection with her partner unexpectedly exposes more infidelity committed by him.

Joseph Lee Anderson, Shannon Wallace, Taylor Polidore, Richard Lawson, and Debbi Morgan are also part of the cast. Tyler Perry who is known for his amazing storytelling wrote and produced the film while other producers include Meagan Good, Angi Bones, Will Areu, and Dianne Ashford.

Where to watch

Prime subscribers can begin streaming Divorce in Black on July 11 this Thursday. For non-members, new Amazon users can try out its free 30-day trial period that includes access to Prime Video’s library of exclusive content like The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, and The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power among others.

An Amazon Prime membership costs 14.99 USD per month or 139 USD annually after the trial period ends. Membership covers not only Prime Video but also Prime Music, Prime Gaming & Prime Reading.

Additionally, during Prime Day which will take place on July 16-17, members will benefit from unlimited free two-day delivery on over 100 million items and get access to special shopping deals.

Further benefits

Moreover, you can buy or rent movies and add channels such as Paramount+, Max, and Starz from Prime Video as well. Presently certain packages are being offered at discounted rates for some of these channels including Paramount+ and Discovery+.

This is a better deal for learners and those on SNAP/Medicaid who are offered Prime membership at 50% off. Don’t forget to catch the thrilling Divorce in Black and check out everything else available on Amazon Prime Video.

