‘Don’t Want To Publicly Humiliate Myself’: Meghan McCain Shares Why She Turned Down Competing In Dancing With The Stars

Meghan McCain, 39 is keeping it real with the reality shows and why she chooses not to star in them including Dancing With The Stars which has been offered to her thrice.

Former host of The View spoke about this on her podcast named, Citizen McCain. She shared that she was asked to take part in DWTS “three times” but declined the offer. She stated, “I've been asked to do Dancing With the Stars three times, and I said no each time, because I just don’t want to publicly humiliate myself. I'm a terrible dancer and I don't do reality TV.”

She added the number of reality shows she had been offered to be a part of would blow people’s minds. McCain questions herself, what about her “personality” that says she would be good on those platforms as she is a “shy” individual, and she thinks she would be “awful.”

The 39-year-old also touched up on the paycheck of the reality show, sharing that if she decides to feature in a reality competition show, she won't have to “work for a year.” She gave an example of her best friend Clay Aiken, who allegedly got a huge paycheck from The Masked Singer's last season.

She stated that she would not reveal how much it pays because she did not have Aiken’s permission but he participated in the aforementioned show and everyone should want to get on it. She continued, “The Masked Singer is a paycheck."

However, she had one more reason not to participate in reality shows, and that was her dream of running for politics one day. McCain added that she did not appear in reality television because there is still a small possibility of her running for office at a point. The 39-year-old added, “Come to me if I'm starving in the street and I’ve had some financial issues, but, I'm fine."

Advertisement

McCain's involvement in DWTS would have surely made it more entertaining, however, this year's cast has very interesting members competing against one another. Tori Spelling, Jenn Tran, Joey Graziadei, Danny Amendola, Phaedra Parks, Dwight Howard, Anna Delvey, and many more will star in the show this season.

The show’s season 33 will premiere on September 17, Wednesday on Disney+ and ABC. The episodes of the show can be streamed the next day on Hulu.

ALSO READ: James Gunn Reveals What To Expect From DC’s Upcoming Animation Creature Commandos; Details Inside