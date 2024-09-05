James Gunn Reveals What To Expect From DC’s Upcoming Animation Creature Commandos; Details Inside

The DC Universe’s Creature Commandos series is set to hit screens in the near future. As it stands in contrast to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC is eager to experiment with comic-based stories and explore the unique tone of its franchise.

As the studio moves forward with this R-rated series, CEO and director James Gunn has shared how the show will fit seamlessly into the continuity of the DCU franchise. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn discussed how Creature Commandos will differ from traditional MCU stories.

Speaking to the media outlet, Gunn said, “The thing I've always loved about DC Comics is that, while there are mainstream comics that run consistently, there are also tonally distinct ones like Watchmen, The Dark Knight Returns, and All-Star Superman.”

He further added, “It was different from Marvel in that way. That’s something I really want to preserve within the studio—that every project will bring a unique vision from the artists creating it.”

Meanwhile, a new Superman movie is in the works at DC Studios, with Gunn himself directing. As for Creature Commandos, audiences can expect to see monstrous entities not only battling heroes but also confronting their own dark pasts.

The cast of the show includes Anya Chalotra, Frank Grillo, Sean Gunn, Viola Davis, Indira Varma, and Zoe Chao, among many others.

According to reports, fans can expect to see similarities between the show and the 2021 film Suicide Squad, as well as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

James Gunn elaborated on this, saying, “I'm used to dealing with oddballs, irregular types, and weirdos.” He added, “That's what Guardians is, and Creature Commandos is kind of like Guardians without the sentimentality. The Guardians are all really good characters at their core, but that isn't necessarily the case with the creatures.”

The synopsis of the series describes it as follows: “A black-ops team is formed out of prisoners, laying the foundation for the Suicide Squad.”

Creature Commandos will be available to stream starting December 5.

