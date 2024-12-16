Drake Gifts USD 10K To Girl Who Won Toronto Lookalike Contest; Check Out Event Photos HERE

Drake gifted his lookalike female fan $10,000 after she won a doppelganger competition hosted in his honor in his hometown of Toronto. On Saturday, December 14, fans gathered to participate in the contest hosted by Casuals Cakery, dressed as various versions of the five-time Grammy winner over the years.

Following the announcement of the competition, the bakery took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a DM from the Canadian rapper, who confirmed he would donate “10 bands” toward “the main prize.”

“yes this is true and real & I hope the Drake doppelgangers ready. LETSSSSSSS GOOOOOOO,” Casuals Cakery wrote in the caption.

Makayla Chambers emerged victorious at the contest, taking home the grand prize after she showed up to the event with her hair in two pigtails—similar to Drake’s look from earlier this year—along with a fake goatee. She donned an oversized beige sweater and black pants to effectively emulate the artist.

Influencer Anthony Po’s Instagram reel provided an additional look at other contestants dressed as Ozempic Drake, Denim Drake, and Durag Drake.

Drake, 38, reposted several videos from the event on his story, writing, “I love this city.”

Several celebrity look-alike contests have been hosted recently, including a Timothée Chalamet-themed competition that took place in New York City in October. At the time, the Little Women star himself made a surprise appearance at the event, delighting fans. However, the gathering at Washington Square Park was broken up by police due to unlawful assembly.

Glen Powell also offered a special prize for the winner of his doppelganger contest hosted last month. The Anyone But You star recorded a message for the crowd of fans gathered outside the Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas, sharing that the winner would be featured in his next movie.

Maxwell Braunstein won that contest, taking home $5, a cowboy hat, and approval from Cyndy Powell, the Twisters actor’s mom, who was in attendance.

