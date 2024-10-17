‘Gotta Be Trolling At This Point’: Drake Slammed By Netizens For Rocking Pigtails With Barrettes

As much as Drake is experimenting with his music, he surely does like to do so with his looks as well. He once again became an online topic of discussion for wearing pigtails with barrettes.

The rapper shared the picture on his Instagram stories on Tuesday, October 15. The pigtails were perfectly braided with a sleek mid-partition.

Drake kept his outfit stylish as well by donning a baggy denim ensemble. He wrote light blue jeans with a varsity-style football jacket. He completed the look with pigtails and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

It did not take long for netizens to react to this look. A person on X stated that the Canadian rapper was going through his “mid life crisis” and asked what led him to wear his hair like that and pose with duck lips.

Another user called him out for wearing that hairdo and compared him to Snoop Dogg who also once styled his hair like that, “That kendrick/drake beef got yall mind warped so bad that man drake cant even wear a hair style that was popularized by snoop dogg and that he worn for years”

A platform user posted, “Drake gotta be trolling at this point because why pigtails?” Another individual shared that if they went on a date with a man who had pigtails like the rapper, they would return back home adding that it won't matter how much cash they had.

But it is safe to say that not everyone hated this look. He received support against the hate comments from other netizens. A person posted, “Drake is fine with any mf hairstyle, and thats the gag! Men really be jealous bc another man is FINE.”

Another user pointed out that Snoop Dogg also once rocked this hairstyle and at that time people seemingly liked it and they asked what was the issue with the Started From The Bottom rapper wearing them.

One more person came to his defense writing, “Drake got more hair than a lot of you bi***es.” Drake is surely one of those celebrities who are not afraid to try different hairstyles no matter what people say about that. According to Page Six, he previously grabbed the headline because he covered his hair with colorful accessories while promoting his album, For All The Dogs.

The rapper surely knows how to stay in the news, may that be for his music, his looks, or controversies that also include other celebrities like his infamous beef with Kendrick Lamar.

