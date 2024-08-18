Elizabeth Debicki Opens Up About Her Opinions On The Crown's Future; Says It 'Understood Its Own End'

The final season of The Crown premiered late last year, and star Elizabeth Debicki believes the story has been brought to an acceptable conclusion, and should not be stretched beyond. While speaking to PEOPLE magazine, the star opined that the show “ended in the right place,” respecting “its own cycle in a way.”

Mentioning the show’s creator Peter Morgan, Debicki praised how he had handled the conclusion of the 6-season long series, one which chronicled the life and times of British Royalty. “When you commit to watching six seasons of a show, you need it to end properly,” she added, as the show was a thick body of work that spanned six decades of the history of the monarchy. Debicki played the late Princess Diana, and the final two seasons tackled her car accident in 1997 and the aftermath of the tragedy.

Reflecting on how the incident was covered in the show, the star acknowledges that it was done respectfully by the showrunners. It had been long in conversation about how the show would conclude, and in Debicki’s opinion, it was “delicate” and “intricate.”

But of course, at its heart, The Crown is a drama series- a genre that would face an intense revolt over its coverage of real-life events and blending it in with a dramatized plot. It is, as per Debicki, the show’s strong point- it realizes the category it fits into, using strategies and plot devices in its favor to construct the narrative. "So I like that I sort of self-awareness and using devices like that,” says Debicki, “It just really appeals to me from a kind of dramaturgy standpoint, but also as an audience."

This role as the beloved Princess Diana was definitely life-changing for her, not only in terms of critical acclaim (she was nominated for this year's Emmy’s Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama category), but she also felt hard to let go of the character once they had finished shooting. Physically, she had adopted a lot of mannerisms that would not wear off afterward- including a lot of head titling. It did go away slowly, through conscious habits. “That has left me now, but I had to do it consciously,” she told People.

