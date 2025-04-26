Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew Accuser, Denied Being Suicidal Years Before Death; Old Tweet Resurfaces

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide, death and sexual abuse.

Virginia Giuffre, a prominent victim in Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew scandal, died by suicide on Friday at her home in Western Australia. She was 41. Her sudden passing has sparked outrage online, with several netizens questioning the authenticity of the reported cause of death and demanding a thorough, independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding it.

Amid the online outrage, Giuffre's old tweet from 2019 has resurfaced online. In the post, she vehemently denied feeling suicidal. In response to an X user who stated that "F.B.I. will kill her to protect the ultra rich and well connected," she wrote, "I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal."

She added, "I have made this known to my therapist and GP – If something happens to me – in the sake of my family, do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me [quieted]."

According to the BBC, first responders found Giuffre unresponsive in her home near Perth. Local authorities told the media that her death is being probed by Major Crime detectives, but the “early indication is the death is not suspicious.”

Giuffre’s family confirmed her death in a statement released earlier today. Meanwhile, her paternal uncle Jet Roberts spoke to The Post today and revealed that he wasn't aware of any conspiracy theories surrounding her death. He said that Giuffre was a very nice person with a lot of bad luck.

Giuffre’s attorney Sigrid McCawley also issued a statement after her death, describing her as "fearless" and someone with "contagious strength and smile."

Just weeks before her passing, Giuffre suffered severe injuries in a car crash. From the hospital, she wrote in a post that she just had "four days to live."

Giuffre sued billionaire financier and convicted pedophile Epstein in 2015. She accused him of s*x trafficking her at the age of 16. She also alleged that she was forced to have s*x with Prince Andrew three times when she was just 17.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, or depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

