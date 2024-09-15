Este Haim Praises Her Friend Taylor Swift; Says ‘She's A True Genius’

Just like many women, Este Haim also cherishes her female friendships, that too with none other than Taylor Swift, with who she has shared the stage previously with her sisters. It's safe to say that Swift has been lucky in the friendship department as her friends only support and praise her every step of the way. While talking about Swift, the musician expressed that she deserved “every accolade” she has ever garnered.

Este spoke with FASHION outlet recently and talked about her friendship with the Wildest Dreams singer and also shared about the significance of female friendships.

She told that outlet that Swift is, “the best and she deserves every accolade that she's ever had.” The musician continued, “She's a true genius, and she's also, like, the best friend and the best hang.”

Este further stated that they had a great time at the US Open and she would do that multiple times over again as it was “so much fun.”

Haim with her sisters, Danielle, and Alana, who are part of The Haim band had worked with the Look What You Made Me Do vocalist on tracks during her Eras Tour shows. They have been friends for many years. The trio opened for Swift on select dates of the ErasTour and joined her to perform No Body, No Crime onstage, per People magazine.

Advertisement

While talking about their performance with the Red singer, Este previously told the outlet that it “felt like a dream.” She added that along with Swift, who was “welcoming onstage,” her fans also “embraced” the group and sang each word with them.

According to the publication, the band also had words of appreciation for her work ethic during the tour. Danielle shared about witnessing how dedicated the Gorgeous songstress was to her work and referred to it as “insane.”

She stated that Swift “never complains” and she is the most wonderful performer and a friend who inspires her. Este added that the pop sensation adores what she does and she would often spend time with the trio after her shows too.

The band has collaborated with the 13-time Grammy award-winning singer on the remix version of their single, Gasoline and they also appeared in Swift’s music video of Bejeweled.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Melissa Gilbert Appear In When Calls The Heart Season 12th? Here’s What We Know