Happy Birthday Taraji P. Henson: Exploring Her Top 10 Movies As Actress Turns 54

Happy Birthday, Taraji P. Henson! As the actress turns 54, we take a look back at her incredible career, filled with memorable performances and powerful acting across a wide range of genres. From her Golden Globe movie Empire to performing dramatic roles in Oscar-nominated films like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, she established herself as one of Hollywood's most versatile and talented performers.

You might remember her breakout role in the cult classic Baby Boy, opposite Tyrese Gibson and Snoop Dogg. Since then, she's continued to shine in films like Hustle & Flow and Hidden Figures. Her talent isn't limited to one genre; she has shown her acting prowess in thrillers like No Good Deed to the highest grosser of the time, Think Like a Man, as well.

But it’s not just her on-screen presence that makes her truly stand out. Taraji has been a driving force in Hollywood for over two decades and yet she is consistently delivering standout performances that still resonate with a wide range of audiences. Whether it is Hustle & Flow, her hit TV show Empire, or her animated voice work in Ralph Breaks the Internet, she’s always found a way to draw attention and amass a mass fan base worldwide.

As she prepares for her next big role in The Color Purple, we take a look back at some of Taraji P. Henson’s most memorable films.

1. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is a captivating drama directed by David Fincher and released on December 25, 2008. It tells the unusual story of Benjamin Button, played by Brad Pitt, a man who ages in reverse, born old and growing younger over time. Set against the backdrop of 20th-century America, the film explores themes of time, love, and mortality in a deeply emotional way.

In this film, Taraji P. Henson delivers a standout performance as Queenie, the loving woman who adopts Benjamin and raises him as her own. Her subtlety and compassion ground the story, adding heart to the narrative. Henson’s portrayal of Queenie earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, becoming one of her film’s most memorable characters.

What makes The Curious Case of Benjamin Button timeless is not just the story of aging but also the emotional depth and Henson’s performance adds a layer of humanity to the film, making it resonate long after the credits roll. This movie remains a must-watch, not only for its unique storyline but also for Henson’s touching role.

2. Minions: The Rise Of Gru

In the animated hit Minions: The Rise of Gru, released on July 1, 2022, Taraji P. Henson takes on the role of Belle Bottom, the fierce and fashionable leader of the Vicious 6. Set in the 1970s, the film follows a young Gru, voiced by Steve Carell, as he teams up with his trusty minions to battle the notorious supervillain group. Henson’s portrayal of Belle Bottom is a standout, blending humor, sass, and villainous charm with absolute bang, making it a classic cinema remembered mostly for the role of antagonist.

Belle Bottom is not just a typical antagonist; her character is both stylish and menacing, making a lasting impression on audiences. Henson’s vibrant performance brings a unique energy to the role, enhancing the film’s appeal across all age groups. With a mix of comedy, action, and heartfelt moments, this film continues to captivate viewers, proving Henson’s ability to bring depth and excitement to her characters.

If you haven’t seen this animated gem yet, it’s time to catch up and enjoy Henson’s standout role in this family-friendly blockbuster.

3. Date Night

Released in 2010, Date Night is a perfect blend of action, comedy, and romance. In this movie, Taraji P. Henson steps into the shoes of Detective Arroyo, a role that perfectly blends sharp wit with a commanding presence. This romantic action-comedy features Steve Carell and Tina Fey as Phil and Claire Foster, whose ordinary date night spirals into an adventure after they are mistaken for criminals.

Henson's Detective Arroyo is a key figure who adds a layer of intrigue to the film. Her character is both astute and moody, offering a perfect counterbalance to the comedic chaos unfolding around the Fosters. Despite her brief screen time, Henson's performance is striking. Her portrayal emphasizes her versatility as an actress, seamlessly moving from intense moments to subtly humorous exchanges.

What makes Henson's role stand out is how it enhances the film’s dynamic. Her sharp presence and no-nonsense attitude inject a dose of seriousness that complements the film's comedic elements. Henson’s role also showcases her ability to handle a range of emotions, proving her strength in both dramatic and lighthearted scenes.

4. Ralph Breaks The Internet

In Ralph Breaks the Internet, Taraji P. Henson steals the show with her role as Yesss, the savvy algorithm behind BuzzTube. Released on November 21, 2018, this animated sequel follows Ralph and Vanellope as they venture into the vast world of the internet to find a crucial replacement part for their arcade game.

Yesss is the ultimate trendsetter in the virtual world, embodying all things current and cool. Henson’s performance is a standout, bringing a perfect blend of charm and wit to the character. With her impeccable timing and vibrant energy, Henson makes Yesss not just memorable but also essential to the film’s lively narrative. Her character helps Ralph and Vanellope navigate the complexities of internet culture, adding a contemporary and humorous touch to their adventure.

The film is brimming with both humor and heart, and Henson’s portrayal of Yesss enhances the fun with a modern flair. Her dynamic presence highlights the film’s engaging exploration of online life, making it a must-watch for fans of animated adventures and Henson’s incredible talent.

5. Think Like a Man

Released on March 23, 2012, Think Like a Man is a romantic comedy that takes a humorous look at modern relationships. The film revolves around four couples whose love lives are thrown into chaos when the women start applying advice from Steve Harvey's best-selling book, Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man.

This movie is a true testament to Henson’s versatility and powerful acting. She portrayed the role of Lauren, a high-powered businesswoman juggling her successful career and complicated love life. Her portrayal of Lauren is both sophisticated and relatable. She infuses the character with her signature warmth and charm, making Lauren's struggle to balance love and career feel authentic and engaging.

What makes Henson's performance particularly memorable is her ability to convey Lauren's internal conflict with nuance. She is not just a career-driven woman; she’s also deeply invested in finding genuine love. This duality adds depth to her role, allowing viewers to connect with her on multiple levels.

6. The Karate Kid

Released on June 11, 2010, The Karate Kid is more than just a martial arts movie—it's a story of transformation and resilience. In this heartwarming film, you follow Dre Parker, played by Jaden Smith, who moves to China with his mother, Sherry Parker. As Dre struggles with bullies and a new culture, he finds an unexpected mentor in Mr. Han, a kungfu master portrayed by Jackie Chan.

Taraji P. Henson brings a special touch to her role as Sherry Parker, Dre’s devoted mother. Her portrayal is both warm and realistic, perfectly capturing the protective and encouraging nature of a parent sailing through a challenging new environment with her child. Henson’s performance is crucial in providing the emotional core of the film. Her character's blend of warmth and strength is a pillar in Dre's journey, making his struggles and triumphs even more compelling.

The film blends action and emotion seamlessly, with Henson’s role adding depth and authenticity to the story.

7. Hustle & Flow

In Hustle & Flow, Taraji P. Henson delivers an unforgettable performance as Shug, DJay’s supportive girlfriend. Set in Memphis, this raw drama follows DJay, a struggling pimp with a dream of making it big in hip-hop. Henson's role as Shug is pivotal, providing both emotional depth and a sense of hope in DJay’s turbulent life.

Shug is not just a supporting character; she is the emotional backbone of the film. Henson brings a powerful mix of vulnerability and strength to the role, making Shug both empathetic and compelling. Her heartfelt interactions with DJay, particularly during the intense recording studio scenes, highlight her dedication to his dream and her own personal struggles.

The movie’s dusty portrayal of life’s challenges, coupled with Henson’s dynamic presence, makes Hustle & Flow a profound exploration of resilience and self-discovery. Her role is a testament to her incredible talent, turning this film into a memorable journey of determination and hope.

8. I Can Do Bad All by Myself

In this heartfelt drama, Henson plays April, a nightclub singer whose self-destructive behavior leads her to a turning point when she has to care for her niece and nephews after a break-in. This sudden responsibility forces April to confront her troubled past and seek redemption.

Henson's portrayal of April is nothing short of remarkable. She dives deep into the character's emotional struggles, delivering an outstanding performance with depth. April’s journey from a life of chaos to one of self-discovery is portrayed with raw vulnerability, making her character's transformation both compelling and relatable.

The film also features Adam Rodriguez as Sandino, a kind-hearted handyman who helps April figure out her personal turmoil. His support is pivotal in April’s path to redemption, adding another layer to the story’s exploration of personal growth and family dynamics.

I Can Do Bad All by Myself not only highlights Henson’s exceptional talent but also offers a touching narrative about the power of love and second chances.

9. Four Brothers

In the action-packed drama Four Brothers, which was released on August 12, 2005, Taraji P. Henson shines as Camille Mercer, the love interest of Tyrese Gibson's character Angel. The film follows the intense journey of four adopted brothers seeking revenge for their mother's murder. Henson’s character as Camille serves as a comforting anchor amidst the whirlwind of violence and vengeance.

Not only does Camille's presence humanize the otherwise tough storyline, but her performance also highlights her range as an actress. This film stands out as testament to her skill in blending emotional complexity with the raw energy of a high-stakes thriller.

10. Baby Boy 2001

Released on June 27, 2001, Baby Boy remains a landmark in Taraji P. Henson's career. In this compelling coming-of-age drama, Henson stars as Yvette, the on-again, off-again girlfriend of Tyrese Gibson’s character, Jody Summers. Set against the gritty backdrop of South Central Los Angeles, the film explores Jody's struggles with responsibility and relationships.

Henson's portrayal of Yvette is nothing short of remarkable. She infuses the character with both strength and vulnerability, capturing the complexities of love, loyalty, and survival. The film's impact on her career is undeniable, marking a memorable chapter in her ongoing journey in Hollywood.

