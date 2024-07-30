'Everyone's Excited...': Lady Gaga Was Engaged To Michael Polansky Months Before Olympics 2024 Revelation, Says Source

This year’s Paris Olympics 2024 has brought a lot of great news pieces, from Gojira performing a mindblowing set to Beyonce cheering the USA athletes. However, Lady Gaga being engaged to Michael Polansky still happens to be the top revelation at the 2024 Paris Olympics so far.

According to a new report, sources have come forward and revealed that the Bad Romance singer was engaged months before the revelation. What is this big secret that has surfaced about the Shallow artist? Let’s learn.

Lady Gaga got engaged to Michael Polansky months ago

After it was revealed that Lady Gaga was engaged, her fans were nothing but baffled. However, a source has now shared the details about the timeline. Let’s learn about when Michael Polansky popped the question and why the whole big news was kept a secret.

According to a report by PEOPLE, a source revealed that the couple were engaged "several months" before the Olympics 2024 revelation.

The source in the report also shared that Polansky had proposed Gaga, with a ring before she celebrated her 38th birthday. However, the songstress and actress did not wear it to her dinner party back in March, as she wanted to avoid being photographed with the engagement ring.

The insider also stated that both Gaga and Polansky shared the big news with their family and close ones instantly, however, planned to keep the engagement a secret. Further talking to the outlet, the source has even mentioned that Gaga and Polansky are also planning for a wedding.

"Everyone’s excited about them getting married," the source stated, while also adding that the House of Gucci actress is the happiest with her entrepreneur fiance.

Michael Polansky is supportive of Lady Gaga’s career

Per PEOPLE, the source stated that Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga make a perfect pair, adding that the Harvard University graduate is very supportive of the actress' career.

Although Polansky avoids being in the spotlight, he does not stop Gaga from being in it. Likewise, the source further mentioned that Michael Polansky has his own business priorities, of which Gaga is supportive.

Adding to the already exciting news, the insider even mentioned to the outlet that the pair “would love to have a family."

The news surfaced when Lady Gaga introduced Polansky to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a TikTok video shared by Attal, the Joker: Folie à Deux actress could be heard addressing Polansky as "my fiancé" while talking to the French Prime Minister, during a swimming event at the Paris Aquatic Centre.

