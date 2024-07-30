Was Lady Gaga's Paris Olympics Performance Almost Canceled? Choreographer Reveals

In a recent interview with Variety, choreographer Maud le Pladec shared insights into the challenges faced during Lady Gaga's performance at the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony. Le Pladec described the event as "extremely cautious" due to the dangerous conditions and the high stakes involved. She highlighted that Gaga's performance was almost called off because of the unpredictable weather.

Le Pladec claims that the initial intention was to play the piece live on July 26. But when it was obvious that it would start raining, the group made the decision to film the performance in advance in the afternoon. Le Pladec said that they relied on "minute-by-minute updates" to keep an eye on the situation and that they had to adjust rapidly to shifting situations.

Gaga's stunning performance shines despite weather challenges

Despite the difficult conditions, Gaga's performance was a hit and held the attention of the crowd. She performed on a golden staircase beside the Seine River in Paris, giving a lively performance of Zizi Jeanmaire's Mon Truc en Plumes. The flawless performance was made possible by meticulous planning and preparation.

Le Pladec’s comments underscore the complexity and meticulous nature of staging such a high-profile event under uncertain weather conditions.

During an interview, the spokesperson for the event revealed that they had never been so focused on the weather forecast before. They were concerned about the safety of the performers and decided that even a few drops of rain could be risky.

They preferred to pre-record the performance rather than cancel it, but Gaga was adamant about performing live.

Despite the safety precautions, Gaga performed live on Friday with a troupe of dancers. She donned a stunning Dior Haute Couture ensemble that includes heels, a black feather jacket over a satin bustier, matching undergarments, and shoes. The representative also stated that the weather circumstances may have posed problems for the performance.

They emphasized that the ground may be treacherous, and Gaga's ensemble included heels, making it even more necessary to exercise caution. They had to use considerable caution because the stage was near the river and had stairs.

Nevertheless, Gaga’s performance was historic. It was the first opening act of the 2024 Summer Games to take place outside of a stadium. The event marked a significant moment in Olympic history. Shortly after, Gaga took to social media to reflect on the memorable occasion. She described the event as "a gift I'll never forget."

Gaga expresses gratitude for Paris 2024 opening performance

In her social media post, Gaga expressed her gratitude for being chosen to open the Paris 2024 Olympics. She was deeply honored by the request from the organizing committee to perform a unique French song. She explained that the song paid tribute to the French people and their outstanding contributions to arts, music, and theater.

Gaga also spoke about her unique bond with the French people. She has always had a deep connection to French culture, despite not being a French artist. She wanted to appreciate French music and art while also making the French people happy with her performance. She wished for the show to be an unforgettable ode to Paris, one of the most alluring cities on earth.

She shared at the end of her social media post how she meticulously practiced and researched French choreography in order to provide a fantastic performance. Gaga thanked everyone in France from the bottom of her heart for giving her the chance to perform in their honor. It was an enduring gift, she added.

