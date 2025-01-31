Everything to Know About Keira Knightley-led Netflix Adaptation of The Woman in Cabin 10: 'A Dream Come True'

Keira Knightley is set to play the character of Lo in the upcoming Netflix movie adaptation, The Woman in Cabin 10. The film will be based on the novel by Ruth Ware under the same name.

With the announcement of Knightley joining the team, the fans will get to see the movie star in between the sea yet again after the Pirates of the Caribbean.

As per the book, the plot is about the travel writer, Lo, who gets an opportunity to spend some days cruising in the middle of the sea. While the waters are calm initially, and the writer has a good time, the waves quickly change their nature.

Lo goes on to make "desperate attempts to convey that something (or someone) has gone terribly, terribly wrong."

Meanwhile, in addition to Knightley, the cast of The Woman in Cabin 10 includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Gitte Witt, Art Malik, Daniel Ings, David Morrissey, Christopher Rygh, Paul Kaye, Kaya Scodelario, Lisa Loven Kongsli, John Macmillan, Pippa Bennett-Warner, and Ayọ̀ Owóyẹmi-Peters.

The film is directed by Simon Stone, who is well known for his work in 2021's movie, The Dig, and 2015's film, The Daughter.

Adding to the excitement of the film, Ware, the novel's writer, took to her Instagram and announced, "Nobody told me that one of the hardest things about being a writer would be KEEPING AMAZING SECRETS. Yes, THE Keira Knightley." She added that the movie in the production process is "truly a dream come true."

Continuing her caption, Ware shared, "Knowing that a group of such incredibly talented people are spending so much time and creativity on a world that once existed only inside my head—that's a compliment I probably will never get over."

The release date of the movie has not been announced yet, but the cast wrapped the production in November 2024.