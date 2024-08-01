House of the Dragon: How Claiming A Dragon Is Different For Dragonriders

In House of the Dragon Season 2, Rhaenyra Targaryen faces a shortage of dragonriders, but her biggest problem seems to have resolved in the latest episode, The Red Sowing. Addam of Hull claims Seasmoke, Hugh Hammer claims Vermithor, and Ulf the White claims Silverwing. The Blacks have added three more dragons to their ranks, raising questions about who can become a dragonrider. The three different people's claims raise questions about specific criteria for becoming a dragonrider.

Dragonseeds are people with the potential to claim their own dragons

The term "dragonseed" was first introduced in House of the Dragon in The Burning Mill. Ulf the White, a Targaryen, claims to be a dragonseed, as bastards lack guards. However, dragonseeds are people with the potential to claim their own dragons. In The Red Sowing, Ulf tries to back down when Rhaenyra's call comes to him, suggesting he may have been on to something. The term is likely referring to people with the potential to claim their own dragons.

In Fire & Blood, Prince Jacaerys Velaryon suggests using dragonseeds to assist the Blacks with their dragons. The idea arises from the Targaryens' past custom of the First Night, where they spent the first night with newlywed brides. Despite being banned by King Jaehaerys, some Targaryens still practiced this custom. Jace concludes that there are many people with Targaryen blood in Dragonstone who could potentially bond with a dragon, suggesting that there may be many people with Targaryen blood.

In Fire & Blood, several dragonseeds, including Ulf, Addam, Alyn of Hull, Hugh Hammer, and Nettles, claim their mounts. Some dragons remain unclaimed in Dragonstone, like Grey Ghost and Cannibal. These seeds, as seeds, have the potential to become dragonriders, defying nobility rules and proving their worth in Fire & Blood.

Dragonseeds from House of the Dragon differ from Fire & Blood

Fire & Blood is a captivating book by George R.R. Martin, narrating the story of House Targaryen through direct historical accounts from three individuals. The series, House of the Dragon, has successfully translated these accounts, adjusting key elements, filling gaps, and making characters more interesting, particularly the dragonseeds. In Episode 5, Regent, Rhaenyra and Jacaerys consider trying distant Targaryen relatives as dragonriders, considering their marriages into other noble houses. Ser Steffon Darklyn, played by Anthony Flanagan, is initially considered, but is ultimately burned by Seasmoke.

Seasmoke, a dragonrider, chooses Addam of Hull from Driftmark, despite his lack of Targaryen blood. In Fire & Blood, Addam is a bastard son of Laenor Velaryon, while in House of the Dragon, he is a bastard brother of Laenor, son of Lord Corlys Velaryon. Laenor is a dragonrider due to her half-Targaryen heritage. Seasmoke chooses Addam because he reminds him of Laenor, a half-Targaryen son of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen. The concept of dragonseeds differs between the books and series, with House Velaryon admitting Valyrian descent but not being dragonlords.

Ulf the White claims Silverwing as his Targaryen heritage, but his origins have changed from Fire & Blood. In the book, he is a man-at-arms for House Targaryen and lives in Dragonstone, not King's Landing. In the series, he knows his father was Baelon the Brave, son of King Jaehaerys, making him a bastard brother of King Viserys and Daemon Targaryen. Hugh Hammer, a smith in Dragonstone but living in King's Landing, is aware of his Targaryen blood and likely Princess Saera Targaryen, daughter of Jaehaerys. Both lived as smallfolk in the capital instead of Dragonstone.

The latest episode puts Targaryen exceptionalism in a new light

In The Red Sowing, Jacaerys introduces the idea of Targaryen bastards, which is introduced by Mysaria in House of the Dragon. Jace argues that trueborn Targaryens have nothing special about themselves, tied to the doctrine of Targaryen exceptionalism, created by King Jaehaerys to justify marrying among themselves to keep their lines pure. This change in Jacaerys' role from Fire & Blood is significant.

According to this doctrine, Targaryens are closer to gods than to men, so they are allowed to do things ordinary people aren't. They carry the legacy of Old Valyria, they shoulder the burden of leadership, and they have the power to ride dragons, all of which justifies their inbreeding. But dragonseeds are a direct confrontation to this idea, because they are not trueborn Targaryens.

Instead, they are all either half Targaryens, or even less. In Addam's case, he isn't a Targaryen at all. Also, bastards aren't usually raised in castles, and all the ones called by Rhaenyra come from the streets of King's Landing. They aren't highborns or nobility, but smallfolk and peasants who are all of a sudden thrust onto the back of a dragon.

Addam, Hugh, and Ulf, all dragonseeds, defie Targaryen exceptionalism by coming from a low-class Westerosi society. They have achieved greatness that was once reserved for gods. However, they may not be seen as equals to Targaryen highborns, especially Jacaerys, a prince who has always lived with the shadow of being an unofficial bastard, and Rhaena, a trueborn Targaryen who never claimed a dragon. This may be difficult for dragonseeds to adjust to due to their sudden rise in social ranks.

