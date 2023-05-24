Exclusive look: John Wick 4 insane Montmartre staircase fight sequence BTS video

Fans of the John Wick series have been captivated by the intense and physically demanding action sequences that have become a trademark of the franchise. One such memorable sequence is the epic staircase fight in John Wick: Chapter 4. In a new behind-the-scenes video released by IGN, viewers get an exclusive glimpse into the making of this iconic scene, showcasing the dedication and skill that went into creating the breathtaking action.

A last hurrah: The intensity and stakes of the staircase fight

Jeremy Marinas, the fight choreographer for the film, describes the staircase scene as John Wick's "last hurrah." With the knowledge that it may be his final mission, John Wick is determined to finish it, regardless of whether he emerges alive or dead. The high stakes are amplified by the ticking clock and the urgency to reach the top before sunrise, adding an extra layer of tension to the already intense fight.

Utilizing the location: The sacré-coeur stairs as a cinematic playground

The location of the Sacré-Coeur stairs provides a visually striking backdrop for the action. With 300 steps ascending into the sky, the fight choreographers had plenty of opportunities to showcase their creativity. Stephen Dunley, the stunt choreographer, explains the challenges and possibilities of the location, mentioning the steepness of the staircase and the various elements they incorporated into the scene, including ramps, trees, and railings. Director Chad Stahelski and the crew made full use of the location, ensuring that each take was visually dynamic and packed with thrilling moments.

Director Chad Stahelski's commitment to long action takes and Keanu Reeves' dedication to performing his stunts have become hallmarks of the John Wick franchise. In the behind-the-scenes video, Stahelski emphasizes that John Wick's superpower is his willpower and his refusal to stay down. The director's goal is to create the best action experience for the audience, with Reeves fully immersing himself in the physical demands of the role. The staircase fight sequence is just one example of the exhilarating action that awaits viewers in John Wick: Chapter 4. As fans eagerly anticipate the film's release, this behind-the-scenes look offers a glimpse into the meticulous craftsmanship and sheer determination that went into bringing this intense fight to life. Don't miss the heart-pounding action when John Wick: Chapter 4 arrives on Digital and Blu-Ray.

