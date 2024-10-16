EXCLUSIVE: Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She Got To 'Work Out Her Voice' For The Wild Robot Character; Says It Was 'Lot Of Fun'

Lupita Nyong’o recently opened up about her latest movie, The Wild Robot, and the process of lending her voice to the character of Roz in the film. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that she had a lot of fun working on the movie and taking up a role that the audience had never seen her in. Moreover, Nyong’o shared insights into working with the director, Chris Sanders, and the other cast members.

While talking to the entertainment portal, the Hollywood star shared how her character Roz has gone through the changes. Elaborating on the statements, A Quiet Place: Day One actress said that voicing the robot “was a lot of fun. I mean, these projects take a lot of time, so work on it a little bit here and a little bit there, and you never really believe that its gonna come out.”

The actress further added, “I really enjoyed the process of working with Chris Saunders, who is an incredible director.” Furthermore, the Black Panther star claimed that throughout the film, her character Roz goes through changes not only through appearances but also vocally, which gave the actress a chance to “work out my voice.”

As the conversation went on, Nyong’o revealed that she even critically reviews her voice onscreen, and without thinking too much about it, the Us star believes in “enduring it.”

The actress went on to reveal that it is not easy to watch herself on the screen, as she is very critical by nature. Regarding the movie, Nyong’o shared that “the animation is so breathtaking, so you’re kind of swept up in it, and you have to forgive yourself.”

As for The Wild Robot, the film will revolve around Roz, who will try and adapt to the surroundings while befriending the native animals around. Apart from Lupita, the actors who have lent their voices to the robots in the movie include Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Mark Hamill, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, and Matt Berry, among others.

The Wild Robot is set to release in theatres on October 18.

