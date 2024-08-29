TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to death.

Lupita Nyong'o is remembering her close friend and co-star Chadwick Boseman on his fourth death anniversary. Marvel Studios' 2018 film Black Panther starred Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa and Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia. The renowned actor passed away in 2020 at the age of 43 from colon cancer, for which he had received a diagnosis four years prior.

On Wednesday, August 28, the actress paid tribute to her friend and co-star on Instagram. She first shared a black-and-white image of Boseman and then a color picture of the two of them smiling together.

Talking about the grief she feels, the actress wrote, "Grief never ends. But it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It’s the price of love.” -unknown. Remembering Chadwick Boseman. Forever."

Boseman kept quiet about his four-year struggle with colon cancer to anyone, not even his coworkers. In a statement at the time, his family stated that a number of projects in his later years were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

Boseman played T'Challa, the newly proclaimed king of Wakanda, while Nyong'o played Nakia, a Wakandan warrior who is in a romantic relationship with him

The star passed away on August 28, 2020, before he could complete Black Panther 2, but his relationship with his fellow Wakandans had grown stronger by then.

Advertisement

The actress made a return for the 2022 sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever along with several of the original cast members and director Ryan Coogler.

In the years following Boseman's passing, Nyong'o has paid tribute to him on social media on several occasions, including his 47th birthday in November 2023. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Nyong'o talked on how the death of her friend to cancer affected her experience playing a patient with terminal cancer in the horror thriller A Quiet Place: Day One.

Throughout his career, Boseman portrayed a number of notable characters, but Black Panther from Marvel Studios, where he played King T'Challa, was his most famous role. He was also posthumously nominated for an Oscar in 2021 in recognition of his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

ALSO READ: Did Barry Keoghan Confirm His And Sabrina Carpenter's Relationship Status With THIS Comment? Find Out Amid Split Rumors