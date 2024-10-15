'Grief Is Just...': Lupita Nyong'o Talks About Dealing With Black Panther Co-star Chadwick Boseman's Loss Years After His Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Even after four years, Lupita Nyong'o's love and respect for Chadwick Boseman remain as strong as they were when they first met, proving the enduring nature of their bond.

At the recent BFI London Film Festival, Lupita Nyong'o was deeply moved when a clip of her and the late Chadwick Boseman from the 2018 Marvel Studios film Black Panther was shown.

Lupita Nyong’o paused after the footage, as seen in a clip shared by PEOPLE, and stated, "The grief is just the love with no place to put it, right?"

Further, during the event, the highly acclaimed star declined to watch another clip, mentioning that she doesn't actually avoid being in tears or grief. The emotional weight of the first clip was so intense that Nyong'o felt it would be too overwhelming to watch another one.

“You just live with it. That experience will never be separate from the love that was formed," Nyong’o stated at the festival.

During the October 14, 2024 event, the Wild Robot voice actress also stated that she had yet to watch her performance on screen with Chadwick Boseman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film since he passed away.

For those who do not know, the 21 Bridges actor passed away back in August 2020 at the age of 43. Boseman had been battling with colon cancer for four years.

Talking during the film festival, Lupita Nyong’o then added that whenever she watches the clip she was shown, she gets very emotional and starts to shed tears. She also added that she has no idea if she will ever get over the distress of losing a close friend.

Showing her optimism, The Woman King actress also stated that at least we get to see Chadwick Boseman alive on screen.

In memory of her late close friend, Lupita Nyong’o posted an emotional message on Instagram to honor Boseman on his fourth death anniversary. She shared a black-and-white picture of the Captain America: Civil War actor and wrote a touching caption: "Grief never ends. But it changes.”

Nyong’o also posted a colored picture of herself laughing with Boseman, capturing a happy moment they shared. Recently, Nyong’o appeared in the movie A Quiet Place: Day One, where she portrayed a woman with terminal cancer. The film, released this year, also featured prominent Hollywood names such as Joseph Quinn, Alex Woff, and Djimon Hounsou.

