Exploring Top 10 Jim Parson’s Movies And TV Shows, From Big Bang Theory To Home

Jim Parsons, 51, is one of the most talented actors, known for his dynamic performances across multiple projects. Since the beginning of his career, he has captivated the hearts of audiences with every role he has taken on.

The actor has been in the industry for almost two decades, during which he has made a significant name for himself. His work, especially in the series The Big Bang Theory, garnered him global recognition for entertaining audiences through an unconventional role in his career trajectory. If you are wondering which of his works to enjoy, you are in the right place. Check out the top 10 Jim Parsons movies and TV shows.

1. The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

This series has to take the number one spot when discussing Jim Parsons' work portfolio. Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, the show centers around a group of friends, most of whom are nerds, navigating their professional and personal lives. Who would have thought that science could be fun? The series, in a way, makes the audience interested in the subject. Parsons played the character Sheldon Cooper.

Throughout the series, he consistently delivered impeccable performances, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Along with him, the series also starred Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, and many more.

2. The Boys In The Band (2020)

The Boys In The Band is a drama/comedy film with an ensemble cast including Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Brian Hutchison, Andrew Rannells, and many more. The film is based on a successful 1968 play written by Mart Crowley.

It openly discusses homosexuality at a time when it was still not freely addressed. The film is special in every sense, especially because the queer characters are played by actors who are actually gay. The film was released on September 30, 2020, and can be streamed on Netflix.

3. Young Sheldon (2017-2024)

Young Sheldon is a prequel to The Big Bang Theory. The series centers around the young life of Sheldon Cooper and beautifully captures the storylines of his family members and friends.

The young version of Sheldon Cooper is played by Iain Armitage, who has portrayed his role brilliantly. Jim Parsons does not appear on screen; however, his voice is used in the series, enhancing the audience’s experience. According to IMDb, Jim Parsons also served as one of the producers on the show.

4. Hidden Figures (2017)

Hidden Figures was released on January 6, 2017. The movie is about three female mathematicians, played by Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe, who face racial and gender discrimination in their professional lives.

Parsons played the role of Paul Stafford, delivering one of the more important and beautifully executed roles in the film. The film also stars Kevin Costner, Kristen Dunst, and Glenn Powell and is based on true events.

5. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile (2019)

If you are in search of a film that will give you a thrilling experience, this is for you. Released on May 3, 2019, on Netflix, the film is based on real events and centers around the crimes of serial killer Ted Bundy. The movie is an adaptation of the book The Phantom Prince: My Life With Ted Bundy, written by Elizabeth Kendall, the ex-girlfriend of Ted Bundy.

Although Parsons had a small role in the movie, he made an impact on screen. He played Larry Simpson, the prosecuting attorney in Florida on the Bundy case.

6. The Normal Heart (2014)

The film's premise circles around Ned Weeks, played by Mark Ruffalo. Weeks is the founder of an established HIV advocacy group, The Normal Heart, and he highlights the increasing crisis of AIDS in New York City between 1981 and 1984.

Parsons played Tommy Boatwright, who joined the advocacy group for the aforementioned illness. The movie beautifully captures the representation of the queer community and is worth watching at least once. It was released on May 24, 2014.

7. Hollywood (2020)

This Netflix miniseries, released in 2020, beautifully captures Hollywood post-World War II. The series showcases different storylines that will keep your attention grasped throughout the last episode.

The series honestly depicts how struggling actors and writers in show business can do anything to climb the ladder in the industry. Parsons played the role of Henry Wilson, a Hollywood talent agent who also represents Rock Hudson. His portrayal is compelling and makes us forget that Parsons is portraying someone else on screen.

8. A Kid Like Jake (2018)

The film captures a very wholesome and honest storyline. It is about Jake and his parents, played by Jim Parsons and Claire Danes. Jake’s parents struggle to cope with their four-year-old son’s gender-nonconforming behavior, leading to a rift between them.

Parsons' role as a father is something that should not be missed. His performance in the film is a testament to his ability to convincingly portray any type of role. The movie was released on June 1, 2018, and also stars Leo James Davis, Octavia Spencer, Priyanka Chopra, and many more.

9. Spoiler Alert (2022)

Spoiler Alert is one of the most gripping movies you can watch. The film captures the relationship between Michael Ausiello (Jim Parsons) and Kit Cowan (played by Ben Aldridge), which tragically changes once Cowan receives a terminal cancer diagnosis.

The movie is perfect for a gloomy day, as viewers will appreciate the honesty of relationships on a human level through its compelling screenplay. The film was released on December 2, 2022, and is definitely not to be missed.

10. Home (2015)

Home is an animated story about a charming extraterrestrial misfit named Oh, who flees his home and seeks safety on Earth, where he meets Tip, an intrepid little girl searching for her missing mother, Lucy.

The movie is based on the children's book The True Meaning of Smekday, published in 2007. This film showcases Parsons' versatility as a performer. He voices Oh, capturing the hearts of viewers.

Along with Parsons, the film also stars Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Steve Martin. It was released on March 27, 2015.

