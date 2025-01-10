Eyewitness Reveals How Diddy's Appearance Has Changed After Months in Prison; 'A Lot Different from the Luxury...'

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Sean Diddy Combs appeared before Judge Arun Subramanian on December 18 for a hearing related to his ongoing federal case. Reporter Elizabeth Millner from Law & Crime Network, who attended the hearing, shared that Combs looked 'astonishingly thinner' and 'grayer a little bit.'

Millner mentioned that this change in appearance followed nearly three months spent at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. She noted that Diddy looked very different from the luxurious lifestyle he was accustomed to before his arrest.

Combs' sons, Christian and Justin, were also present at the hearing but kept a low profile. According to Millner, Diddy smiled, 'beamed up,' and waved at his children during the proceedings. The rapper's family support was evident, even though his appearance had noticeably changed after months of incarceration.

While Millner reported on Diddy’s physical changes, a close source to the rapper painted a different picture. The insider told Page Six that Diddy is “fit, healthy, and fully focused on his defense.”

The source added that he’s been “very active, remains in good spirits,” and has been working out regularly. This was a contrast to the image painted by Millner, who described him as thinner after his time in jail.

Diddy was arrested in September after a grand jury indictment on multiple federal felony counts, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Despite pleading not guilty, he has been denied bail three times and remains in the Metropolitan Detention Center.

The rapper's trial is scheduled for May 5, 2025, and if convicted, he faces up to 15 years to life in federal prison. The next court hearing is set for March 17, 2025.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

