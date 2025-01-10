The Fall Of Diddy Trailer: Sean Diddy Combs Docuseries First Look Explores 'Dark Side' Of Hip-Hop Music Industry

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault and rape.

Investigation Discovery dropped the trailer of Sean Diddy Comb’s documentary, The Fall of Diddy. The trailer showed people from the music mogul’s inner circle and some of his sexual assault survivors sharing their side of the story.

The bombshell documentary will uncover stories behind some of the allegations against the rapper — who’s currently incarcerated in Brooklyn prison. It featured Diddy’s former producer, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who accused the former of sexually harassing him.

Thalia Graves, a woman who alleged that the rapper violently rapped her in 2001 and later threatened her into silence, was also seen in the trailer. Former Vibe magazine Editor-in-Chief Danyel Smith also opened up about her traumatizing experience with assault.

“I can no longer just remain silent,” one of the survivors says in the trailer. The voiceover then stated how the “puff sound” or Hip-hop culture became a phenomenon in the 90s. “Hip-hop is not just music; it’s a lifestyle,” the rapper says in one of his old interviews.

Then there’s the dark side of the culture, which has often gone unnoticed until recently. “We did not realize the extent of the darkness,” one of his peers says in the video.

The documentary will premiere on Investigation Discovery across two consecutive nights starting Monday, January 27.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.