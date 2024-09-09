Fact Check: Did Billie Eilish Cancel Her Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour? Viral Tweet Debunked

A tweet stating Billie Eilish canceling her Hit Me Hard And Soft tour garnered the attention of the singer’s fans. However, in reality, the singer didn't announce any such news on her social media, so the people who are planning to go can relax because the upcoming tour is still on as of now.

The viral tweet was shared on September 8, in which a screenshot of a story was shared with Billie Eilish’s account name at the top. The clearly edited post mentioned, “Tour is canceled. I need some time to relax and eat pu**y.” It was added, “I’ll go on a tour when I feel like it.”

This was apparently part of the joke, as the account owner and others stated in the comments section. Some pointed out how people criticized the Bad Guy singer because of the viral post. They wrote, “Delete this post. It isn’t even real/true, and people are hating on her. All for being dense and not knowing it’s a joke.”

However, some did not take it that seriously and shared their responses. One user commented, “She has her priorities (not very) straight.” Another wrote, “Clearly a joke.”

The post went viral instantly, garnering 4.8 million views, 130 thousand likes, 5.6 thousand reposts, and 627 replies as of this writing. This post had a significant effect since Billie will embark on her tour just a few weeks later, by the end of September.

The tour comes after the release of her Hit Me Hard And Soft album, which was released in May this year. It was very well received by her fans globally. The songs from the album, including Birds Of A Feather, Blue, L’ Amour De Ma Vie, Buittersuit, and many more, went viral instantly on social media once they were out.

As far as her tour goes, the first show will commence on September 29 in Quebec’s Centre Videotron, and it will end on July 27, 2025, in Dublin, Ireland, at Arena3.

