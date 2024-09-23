Fact Check: Did Janet Jackson Apologize For Supporting Kamala Harris Conspiracy Theory Claiming She Is 'Not Black?' Here's What We Know

In recent news, a person who had been claiming to be Janet Jackson’s manager issued an unauthorized “apology,” on behalf of the singer. as per her representatives. A man named Mo Elmasri, spoke about the That’s the Way Love Goes singer's statement that she gave to The Guardian.

While Elmasri had apologized in a statement on Sunday, claiming that the singer was misinformed, the person’s words came following Jackson’s comments about Kamala Harris.

Recently talking to the UK outlet, the State of the World singer had questioned the black origin of Kamala Harris. The singer’s words were published on September 21, 2024; meanwhile, her representatives have now claimed to PEOPLE that Elmasri is not Janet Jackson’s manager but Randy Jackson is.

Janet in her statement falsely claimed that Harris is not black, which seemingly comes from right-wing conspiracy theories.

It was mentioned that Kamala Harris would become the first black woman to be elected president during the interview. To which Jackson stated, “She’s not black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian."

The singer then went on to add that her father is white, when the reporter told the singer that Harris is both black and Indian.

“That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days," the Funny How Time Flies singer mentioned.

Further in the interview, Janet Jackson then went on to add that she was quite unsure if the nation happened to be ready to welcome a "woman of color" as its president.

Stating that she does not wish to get into those discussions, the Any Time, Any Place artist then also added that the transition of power would be mayhem, in whatever way it goes.

As per a report by PEOPLE, Kamala Harris’s mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan, happens to be an Indian. Meanwhile, her father, Donald J. Harris, is a man who had immigrated from Jamaica to study economics at the University of California in Berkeley. This university became the place where the couple first met.

Per The Guardian, Harris has clearly mentioned in her book The Truths We Hold, “My mother understood very well that she was raising two black daughters.”

The outlet also mentioned in their September 21 report that Harri’s father is a Jamaican economist. Donald J. Harris had parted ways with Gopalan when Kamala was only five, the report states.

