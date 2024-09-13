Janet Jackson Reminisces About Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction During Performance For Queen Elizabeth

Janet Jackson recently revisited a memorable fashion mishap from the past while talking about her iconic outfits with British Vogue. The 58-year-old singer recalled an embarrassing moment during a 1990s performance for Queen Elizabeth.

While reflecting on her influential fashion choices, Jackson mentioned the outfit she wore at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 1990. The all-black ensemble, inspired by Ray Bradbury's novel Fahrenheit 451, included a mock neck shirt adorned with silver plates.

Bill Whitten, a fashion designer best known for his work with Michael Jackson, assisted Jackson in enhancing the outfit with additional silver plates.

However, during a performance of her hit song Rhythm Nation for Queen Elizabeth, Jackson suffered a wardrobe malfunction. She described the incident by saying: "Sure enough, as soon as I squatted, my pants split right in my booty crack. I couldn't believe it happened. I thought, oh my God. And then I started feeling air back there, so I knew it had really happened."

Jackson explained how she handled the situation on stage. To avoid accidental exposure, she avoided turning her back on the Queen. Despite the challenges of the choreography, which required some turning, Jackson adjusted by keeping her front facing the audience. "I just faced forward," she said.

In the British Vogue video, Jackson also talked about her current fashion collaborations. She wore a Thom Browne outfit to the interview and praised the designer's creativity. Jackson spoke about how Browne dressed her for her recent North American tour.

She said she is really happy that he's become a friend. She also added that some designers are just geniuses to her. Thom is a true genius, and he did this for her on tour and she believes he made it himself, but he also made it for her.

In addition to her fashion anecdotes, Janet Jackson remains an important figure in the music industry. She recently completed her Together Again tour, which celebrated her iconic hits.

The tour, which included a mix of classic and contemporary performances, was praised by fans. Jackson's influence on music and fashion is still felt today, as she continues to shape trends and inspire new generations of artists.

