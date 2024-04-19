Fallout Gets Renewed For Season 2; Here's What Showrunners Had To Say

Following a stellar debut, Amazon Prime Video has officially renewed its hit series Fallout for a second season. Produced by Kilter Films and directed by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the show has gained a lot of popularity since it was released on the streaming platform.

Jonathan Nolan, who directed the first three episodes of the series, along with co-director Lisa Joy and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, serving as executive producers, creators, and co-showrunners, have massively contributed to the success of the show.

In the first four days of its release, the series received a phenomenal positive response from viewers, earning its place among the top three most-watched titles on the Prime Video platform. In fact, it currently ranks among the top three most-watched titles as well as season globally since Rings of Power.

After it's launch on April 10, 2024, the debut season of Fallout managed to capture the attention of viewers from more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The success of the series also led to it being renewed for a second season.

Fallout showrunners shares their thoughts on show's success

The masterminds behind the plot—Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham completely mesmerized the audience with the gripping film, taking viewers into a different world altogether, expressed Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. Salke also took a moment to praise the brilliant performances of the cast of the film, including Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan.

"We’d like to thank Jonah and Lisa and our friends at Bethesda for bringing the show to us as well as Geneva and Graham for coming aboard as showrunners. We are thrilled to announce season two after only one week out and take viewers even farther into the surreal world of Fallout," she added. The announcement of the second season of the show comes as a result of its overwhelming popularity and critical acclaim.

"Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva and Graham, to our kick-a** cast, to Todd and James and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon and the amazing team at Amazon for their incredible support of this show. We can’t wait to blow up the world all over again," said Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

"Holy sh*t! Thank you to Jonah, Kilter, Bethesda and Amazon for having the courage to make a show that gravely tackles all of society's most serious problems these days - cannibalism, incest, jello cake. More to come!,” added Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, executive producers, creators, and co-showrunners.

"It’s been one of the most spectacular projects we’ve ever been a part of. Jonah and team did such an incredible job, and we’re overjoyed not just by the reaction to the show, but that we get to work with these amazing people even more," mentioned Todd Howard, executive producer, Bethesda Game Studios.

What is the series Fallout based on?

Drawing inspiration from one of the greatest video game series, Fallout tells the story of a divided society after experiencing an apocalypse. Set two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent yet complex universe waiting for them.

In the show, Ella Purnell portrays Lucy, an optimistic resident of a vault with a can-do American spirit. Alas, her idealistic and peaceful nature is disrupted when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Similarly, Aaron Moten plays the role of Maximus, who is a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called the Brotherhood of Steel.

Moreover, driven by strong ethics of loyalty, Maximus can do anything to fast forward the Brotherhood's mission of establishing order in the wasteland. Walton Goggins plays the role of Ghoul, a morally ambiguous hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world. When these powerful individuals cross paths, their fates intertwine, setting the stage for a clash that has the potential to radically change the power dynamic in this world.

