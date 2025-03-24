Justin Bieber Shares Adorable New Snap of Wife Hailey Beiber After Admitting He Hates Himself For 'Pleasing People'

Justin Bieber candidly shared an adorable snap of wifey Hailey Bieber! On Monday, March 24, the Baby hitmaker updated his Instagram handle with a picture featuring Hailey smiling while resting her chin on her hands.

The Rhode beauty founder wore a full-sleeved cardigan and a baseball cap as she sat opposite her husband at a restaurant. Before sharing the post without a caption, the Grammy winner took to his Instagram Story to share a glimpse of their meal.

Hailey in the same ‘Rendezvous’ cap was captured checking out a huge serving of fries that was delivered to their table. Bieber accompanied that clip with the 2020 song 200 For Lunch by Gunna.

This update came just two days after Justin admitted the characteristics he “hates” in himself. On March 22, the Baby singer shared a video of him playing the keyboard while jamming out with a group of musicians. He wrote a self-reflecting caption for the post.

He admitted that he hates himself when he starts to become inauthentic. He also realizes that humans tend to doubt and question themselves. However, he hates being a pushover and a people pleaser. “I still hate when I change myself to please people,” Bieber added.

This came only a few hours after his earlier self-reflecting update. In another candid post, he admitted to having anger issues. He shared a carousel of pictures fearing his close-up, a snap from his childhood, and one of his son Jack Blues.

Advertisement

“I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh,” Bieber captioned the post. The pop star’s cryptic posts on social media amid divorce speculation got his fans concerned. However, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that things are “fine” between them.

"Hailey’s working, and Justin’s creating music. They are just doing their thing. They are not concerned what people think,” the source added.