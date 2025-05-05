Female Suspect in Kim Kardashian's 10 Million USD Paris Robbery May Escape Unscathed; Court Hears Family's Plea in 2016 Case

In the update about Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris robbery case, the court heard yesterday that the only female suspect of the group that was allegedly involved in robbing the Skims founder at gunpoint cannot be guilty as “attacking a woman isn’t one of her principles”, per The Sun’s report.

Advertisement

The publication reported that the family members of convicted drug trafficker Christaine ‘Cathy’ Glotin spoke for her as she took a stand in the dock. Along with her, nine other suspects face charges concerning the armed robbery and kidnapping of Kardashian in 2016.

For the unversed, the reality show star was allegedly held at gunpoint and tied up in her Paris hotel in 2016. It was reported that the accusers allegedly stole almost USD 10 million worth of her jewelry.

It seems that Kardashian is now gearing up to testify in person soon. This was reportedly confirmed by her attorneys. She is set to be present in court on May 13, per the reports.

According to The Daily Observer, the businesswoman’s French legal team, Leonor Hennerick and Joanthan Mattout, stated to APF that, “She is committed to attending in person the trial and to confronting those who attacked her. She will do so with dignity and courage.”

Advertisement

The reality show star’s lawyers did not share information about her upcoming testing. They reportedly said, “We want to give everyone the opportunity to hear her testimony in her own words.” The trial is due to conclude on May 23.

As per The Sun’s article, The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star previously talked about the incident, stating that she thought that they were “terrorists” who were going to “kidnap” her and that she thought that she was going to “die."

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas is Ready to Fight for Wife Priyanka Chopra's Biggest Fan Status; Watch How He Reacts As Someone Tries to Steal the Spot