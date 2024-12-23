‘Finally Justice’: Robyn Lively Speaks Out For Sister Blake Lively Amid Her Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual harassment.

Robyn Lively has shown support for her sister, Blake Lively, who has accused her co-star and director Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment on the sets of It Ends With Us. Taking to her social media account, Robyn reshared a post of her Instagram story and wrote, "Finally Justice."

The Karate Kid actress also linked the New York Times article that detailed Baldoni's smear campaign against Lively at the time of their movie release in August.

In her story, the Teen Witch star shared multiple newspaper article clippings, where certain important lines related to the case were highlighted. One of the marked phrases in the story read, "'We can bury anyone.'"

It further stated that "people really want to hate on women." Another quote that referred to Baldoni's intentions to harm the actress' reputation read, "He wants to feel like she can be buried."

In addition to Robyn Lively, Colleen Hoover spoke out in support of the actress. On her Instagram story, the author of the novel on which the movie was based shared a picture of herself hugging the actress on the premiere night of the film.

She also put up a note, which read, "@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive, and patient since the day we met." Hoover further added, "Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

Meanwhile, the documents retrieved by the media portals show that the Age of Adeline star added several stipulations to her complaint. The actress mentioned, "No more personal, physical touching of, or sexual comments by Mr. Baldoni or Mr. Heath to be tolerated by [Blake Lively] and/or any of her employees, as well as any female cast or crew without their express consent."

Moreover, it stated that "she has suffered from grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety" due to her co-star's behavior while shooting for the film.

It Ends With Us has been making headlines for the feud between the co-stars. Often, at the premiere and promotional events, Lively and Baldoni posed separately. The duo was not even seen sharing the same frame off-screen.

The movie is available to stream on Netflix.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

