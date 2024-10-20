Florence Welch Graces Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert As Surprise Guest In Miami; The Duo Croon To Florida

Taylor Swift kicks off her Eras Tour concert in Florida, Miami, where she brought in Florence Welch as the surprise guest to grace the show. As the crowd cheered for Welch, she, along with Swift, crooned to Florida from the latter’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

While it wasn’t the first time that the British singer shared the stage with Grammy winning singer, the pair also performed at the Eras Tour concert held at the Wembley Stadium in August.

Following her performance amongst the crowd, Welch put up a post on her social media account, thanking the pop icon for providing her with the opportunity to sing with her.

She also gave a shout-out to the audience in Florida. Alongside the video posted by the singer, she wrote, “FLORIDA!!! Thank you so much for having me, Taylor Swift.”

While the Shake It Out singer joined Swift on the stage, celebrities including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Tom Brady, and Serena Williams enjoyed the show as spectators in the VIP box. Kotb, Bush Hager, and Guthrie shared that picture of the ladies enjoying the concert with the caption, “SWIFTIES!!!”

Meanwhile, as Swift released her latest album, TTPD, in April, Welch, who crooned to the Florida track alongside the pop star, revealed to the media portal that while recording the song, she had completely forgotten of her status in the industry.

She explained, "I almost didn’t think of its scale. There’s the sort of bigness of [Taylor Swift the phenomenon], and then there’s the Taylor I spend time with in the studio, who is just the sweetest and most down to earth."

Speaking of her experience working on the song with Swift, Welch recalled that the Anti-Hero crooner had approached her with “a concept and a story.” She revealed that the duo had a fun time creating the song, but the magic happened when the song came out. Sharing her reaction, Welch said, "And then when it came out, I was like, ‘Oh, s---!'"

Florence, meanwhile, appeared on the first night of the three that Swift will be performing at the venue. Next, the pop icon will head to New Orleans and then to Canada to conclude her Eras Tour, which began in March 2023.

