From Tom Cruise to Eva Longoria: Check Out David Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party Guestlist Amid Son Brooklyn’s Absence

David Beckham truly celebrated turning 50 in a glamorous way as his party was attended by major celebrities who took that glamour to the next level. The sportsman reported a dinner in London.

As per People magazine, the attendees who stepped out to Core, which is a fine dining restaurant in Notting Hill, included Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, and Gordon Ramsay.

Advertisement

The Desperate Housewives star attended the celebration with her husband, Jose Baston. On the other hand, Ramsay was present with his spouse, Tana. As per the publication, both pairs were photographed outside the aforementioned restaurant, walking hand in hand as they appeared to make their exit from the party.

Meanwhile, the Mission: Impossible star was captured outside the bash, where the guest list also included other prominent individuals, including filmmaker Guy Ritchie and his wife, actress Jacqui Ainsley, pe the the outlet.

Apart from his birthday dinner with friends, Beckham also made his 50th birthday special by celebrating it his family elegantly. His wife, Victoria, shared the wholesome snaps from the celebration and posted them on her Instagram.

Their sons, Cruze ans Romoe, along with their daughter Harper, were also present to make this event more memorable. The couple’s eldest son, Brooklyn, was missing from the grand celebration.

Along with his immediate family members, the birthday boy also posed alongside his extended family members.

Advertisement

The soccer player captioned the post with, “Looking back on some of my favourite football memories as I turn 50. I met my wife at a United game, found friends for life in the Academy & played for some of the best teams in the world. My children have come along on this special journey with me... and now a dream come true to be an owner with Inter Miami. Feeling very lucky.”

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle Stands by Prince Harry as UK Court Denies Security for Couple and Kids; Check Out Her Subtle Diss at Royals