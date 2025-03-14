Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Death: Staff Member Was 'Hysterical' After Discovering Bodies, Recalls Tragic Story

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, recently passed away in a tragic manner, shocking people worldwide. A staff member from their gated community has now come forward to share his harrowing experience of discovering the couple’s bodies.

For those unfamiliar, Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa resided in a gated community in Santa Fe and were known for their friendly interactions with neighbors and staff, including Jesse Kesler.

Kesler, speaking to the Daily Mail, revealed that he grew concerned for the couple’s well-being after they failed to respond to his emails for weeks. Initially, he assumed Betsy might have been upset with him over some work-related matter.

"We have other projects going on, and I [thought] I might have slipped and said, 'Oh yeah, we're doing this for this other person.' So I thought maybe I'd got caught. I thought maybe I was in trouble," the staff member told the outlet.

However, he soon realized something was wrong. Concerned, he and his team began a process to determine what might have happened.

Stating that it was a “two-week event that led up to us finally going in,” Kesler explained that the team couldn’t simply walk onto someone's property, so they had to go through the proper process.

Eventually, Kesler decided to visit the couple for a welfare check. However, upon his arrival, he stumbled upon a harrowing scene.

Jesse Kesler found the bodies of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, with the latter lying on the bathroom floor. Realizing she had passed away, he recalled, "We did not enter. The door was open to the bathroom from outside."

Overcome with emotion, Kesler admitted he was “hysterical” and lost himself upon the discovery. He had worked with Gene and Betsy for the past 16 years.