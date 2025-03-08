Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa’s Cause of Death Confirmed by Officials Amid Their Tragic Passing

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa recently passed away tragically. While mystery surrounded their deaths, the officers have now come forth with reports that happen to be highly shocking.

Per reports, Betsy Arakawa passed away from hantavirus, which happens to be a flu-like virus linked to rodents. The reports from PEOPLE also suggest that Gene Hackman did not die until a week later.

Revealing the couple's death on March 7, the authorities also mentioned that the Oscar-winning actor passed away from a combination of severe heart disease, high blood pressure, and advanced Alzheimer's disease.

Further reports also suggest that he was alone for days, in the house even after his wife passed away. New Mexico's chief medical examiner, Heather Jarrell confirmed that Betsy Arakawa had passed away from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which is caused by hantavirus.

Advertisement

The virus in question is transmitted to humans via the urine of rodents, and even through their saliva or droppings. Per Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza, the last communication Betsy had was via email and was on February 11.

Furthermore, Gene’s pacemaker showed his last activity on February 17, 2025. The reports also suggest that Hackman had no food in his stomach, when he died, which was on February 18, 2025. However, the body of Gene Hackman showed no signs of dehydration.

"It is reasonable to conclude that Ms. Hackman passed first," examiner, Heather Jarrell stated. Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe home on February 26, while their body had already entered an advanced state of decomposition. A pest control worker had called a neighborhood security officer when he tried to reach the couple but got no response. Once the officer saw the bodies of the actor and his musician wife, he dialed 911.

Advertisement

Their dog Zinna was found dead as well, whose necropsy reports are yet to be revealed. The family's other two dogs were found alive.

Betsy Arakawa was 65 at the time of her death, while Gene Hackman was 95.