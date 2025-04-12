General Hospital April 11 Recap: Carly Loses Her Temper; Anna Pressures Emma to Break Silence

Jason attempted to stop Carly from losing her temper in the latest episode of General Hospital. Lastly, the former is pissed at Carly possibly because of decision to continue to date Brenan despite his warning. Carly knows she’d never be safe with Brenan – her accidental polonium poisoning, for example, but yet she chose to stay with him.

However, in the latest episode, Jason put aside his grudge and stopped his friend from lashing out at Willow. It turns out the matter had nothing to do with Port Charles’ WSB Station Chief. It was about Carly being mad at Willow.

In the middle of her outburst, she picked up her hand to slap Willow, but Jason intervened and stopped her. It looks like Jason and Carly, who have always been each other’s ride or die, are reforming their friendship.

Elsewhere, Anna pressured Emma to break her silence. To recap where Emma’s at, she was expelled from her designation from her boarding school, but nobody knows the reason. Additionally, she was made to sign a non-disclosure agreement to buy her silence.

But Anna – Emma’s grandmother and Port Charles’s police inspector – doesn’t seem to care about the NDA. Her cop instincts kicked in, and she realized there was something major that her granddaughter had been hiding.

Why is Emma hesitant to spill the tea? Is she protecting someone? Meanwhile, Willow’s world is shaken by a revelation. She was determined to blend families with Drew and move in together, but something major has become a hurdle on her way. Did she learn the truth about Drew and Nina? Stay tuned for more updates!