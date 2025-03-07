General Hospital Spoilers: Will Alexis Uncover the Truth About the Dagger?

On General Hospital this Friday, March 7, Alexis Davis faces a chilling mystery, Josslyn Jacks struggles with intense WSB training, and Brook Lynn Quartermaine is forced to confront a painful secret. As tensions rise, shocking revelations loom over Port Charles.

Alexis Davis is rattled when Jenz Sidwell presents her with a dagger at Wyndemere, raising disturbing questions. Could this be the same weapon that Helena Cassadine once used against Alexis’ mother? Alexis demands to know where Sidwell got it, suspecting he’s playing a twisted game with her.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ashford finds herself at a crossroads as Isaiah Gannon makes his intentions clear. He’s interested in her—but disapproves of the dangerous path she’s walking with Sidwell. As Jordan wrestles with personal and professional risks, their connection continues to deepen.

Josslyn struggles under the pressure of her new WSB training, growing frustrated with her handler, Vaughn. After lashing out, she’s given an ultimatum: walk away or toughen up. Realizing the gravity of the challenge, Josslyn stays, determined to prove herself.

Elsewhere, Lulu Spencer forces Brook Lynn to face a difficult truth—her secret about the baby she gave up for adoption. Lulu refuses to keep quiet, giving Brook Lynn a choice: come clean to Dante Falconeri or let Lulu reveal everything.

At the Quartermaine mansion, family tensions flare over Sonny Corinthos' role in Gio Palmieri’s life. Ned Quartermaine backs Tracy Quartermaine in rejecting Sonny’s influence, while Lois Cerullo fiercely defends him. With Sonny and Ned both unaware they are Gio’s grandparents, the truth threatens to explode.

As Anna Devane and Jason Morgan set off to Buenos Aires in search of Charlotte Cassadine, Emma Drake grows anxious. Sensing danger ahead, she fears what might unfold on their high-stakes mission.

With Alexis’ mystery deepening, Brook Lynn facing exposure, and Josslyn proving her worth, General Hospital is packed with drama. As tensions rise in Port Charles, the consequences of these secrets and choices are about to unfold—who will come out unscathed? Stay tuned for more twists and turns.