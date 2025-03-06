General Hospital Spoilers: Will Lulu Expose Brook Lynn’s Secret to Dante?

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital is packed with tension as Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) grapples with a major secret that could upend Dante Falconeri’s (Dominic Zamprogna) life. Elsewhere, James West (Gary James Fuller) experiences a medical emergency, while Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) go head-to-head.

At General Hospital, Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) rushes James in for urgent medical attention. As he winces in pain, doctors scramble to assess the severity of his condition. Isaiah Gannon (Sawandi Wilson) and Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) step in, offering comfort and support as the crisis unfolds.

Meanwhile, Natalia Ramirez (Eva LaRue) confronts Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota) over his aggressive takeover plans, leading to a heated exchange between the former couple. Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) may also get involved, as Sidwell seems to be seeking legal counsel—though trusting him could be a dangerous move.

Elsewhere, Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) meets with Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) before encountering Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). During their conversation, Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup) introduces himself to Drew, making it clear that anyone close to Trina is a friend of his. However, Drew’s recent actions—particularly his blackmail of Trina’s mother, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr)—suggest otherwise. Portia, feeling trapped, turns to Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) for guidance, and he presents her with what he sees as the only viable solution.

Meanwhile, Lulu wrestles with the knowledge that Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) has been keeping a child hidden from Dante. She confides in Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), who understands Lulu’s desire for honesty but warns that the consequences could be severe. After considering Carly’s advice, Lulu decides to give Brook Lynn the chance to confess before taking matters into her own hands.

Adding to the day’s drama, Sonny and Tracy face off at the Quartermaine mansion, possibly over the Sidwell offer related to Deception. However, their confrontation may extend beyond business matters, as Tracy firmly rejects Sonny’s latest proposition, setting the stage for an intense standoff.

With Lulu on the brink of exposing Brook Lynn, Carly’s warning lingers—will the fallout be too much to handle? Meanwhile, James’ medical crisis unfolds, Portia faces an impossible choice, and Sonny and Tracy’s feud escalates. General Hospital fans won’t want to miss the explosive moments ahead.